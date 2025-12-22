Boom lifts and baubles: keeping Britain’s festive spirit aloft

UK launches anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts to defend British manufacturers.

UK launches anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts to defend British manufacturers.

As families gather to admire towering Christmas trees and sparkling lights across UK city centres, few realise the specialist equipment behind these festive displays. Boom lifts -often called cherry pickers - are essential for installing decorations that bring seasonal cheer to millions.

The UK boom lift industry supports hundreds of jobs and contributes millions to the economy, supplying the equipment that makes these celebrations possible. But British manufacturers face growing pressure from imports that could be being sold at artificially low prices or benefit from unfair subsidies.

To protect UK businesses, the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts on 19 December.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, said:

“Whether it’s raising a Christmas tree or raising the bar for fair competition, British businesses deserve a level playing field.

“This Government has signed trade deals worth billions of pounds. But our Trade Strategy is not just about seeking new opportunities overseas, it’s also about defending British firms and ensuring a strong and fair trading environment back home.

“That’s why it’s crucial independent investigations like this protect UK industry and we encourage everyone to engage fully in this process.”

The TRA’s Co-Chief Executives Jessica Blakely and Carmen Suarez said:

“In line with the TRA mission to defend UK economic interests and our ambition to be more agile, assertive, and accessible, we have acted swiftly to launch this investigation in response to an application from UK producers.

“With boom lifts playing a key role in festive displays across the country, we will be considering whether UK producers are facing unfair competition from imports and, if so, which measures might be required.”

Anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations assess whether imported goods are being sold below fair market value or benefiting from unfair government support, which can harm UK businesses.

While the case is at an early stage and will take time to conclude, it reflects the government’s wider commitment to backing British business and protecting domestic manufacturing from unfair trading practices. This aligns with the UK’s Trade Strategy to ensure fair competition and support domestic industry.

