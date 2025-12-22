Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Boom lifts and baubles: keeping Britain’s festive spirit aloft
UK launches anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts to defend British manufacturers.
- UK launches anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts to defend British manufacturers.
- Boom lifts - vital for installing Christmas trees and lights - underpin hundreds of UK jobs and millions in economic value.
- Action reflects government’s commitment to fair competition and supporting businesses that keep Britain’s festive spirit alive.
As families gather to admire towering Christmas trees and sparkling lights across UK city centres, few realise the specialist equipment behind these festive displays. Boom lifts -often called cherry pickers - are essential for installing decorations that bring seasonal cheer to millions.
The UK boom lift industry supports hundreds of jobs and contributes millions to the economy, supplying the equipment that makes these celebrations possible. But British manufacturers face growing pressure from imports that could be being sold at artificially low prices or benefit from unfair subsidies.
To protect UK businesses, the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts on 19 December.
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, said:
“Whether it’s raising a Christmas tree or raising the bar for fair competition, British businesses deserve a level playing field.
“This Government has signed trade deals worth billions of pounds. But our Trade Strategy is not just about seeking new opportunities overseas, it’s also about defending British firms and ensuring a strong and fair trading environment back home.
“That’s why it’s crucial independent investigations like this protect UK industry and we encourage everyone to engage fully in this process.”
The TRA’s Co-Chief Executives Jessica Blakely and Carmen Suarez said:
“In line with the TRA mission to defend UK economic interests and our ambition to be more agile, assertive, and accessible, we have acted swiftly to launch this investigation in response to an application from UK producers.
“With boom lifts playing a key role in festive displays across the country, we will be considering whether UK producers are facing unfair competition from imports and, if so, which measures might be required.”
Anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations assess whether imported goods are being sold below fair market value or benefiting from unfair government support, which can harm UK businesses.
While the case is at an early stage and will take time to conclude, it reflects the government’s wider commitment to backing British business and protecting domestic manufacturing from unfair trading practices. This aligns with the UK’s Trade Strategy to ensure fair competition and support domestic industry.
Notes to editors
- The TRA is the UK’s independent body responsible for investigating allegations of unfair trading practices.
- Investigations typically run for up to 12 months and involve gathering evidence from UK businesses, importers, and overseas producers.
- If the TRA finds harm, it can recommend measures such as duties to restore fair competition.
- The boom lift investigation was formally initiated on 19 December 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boom-lifts-and-baubles-keeping-britains-festive-spirit-aloft
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Businesses, unions and civil society leaders welcome Royal Assent of Employment Rights Act18/12/2025 15:10:00
Leaders from across the business community, trade union movement and wider civil society have welcomed the Employment Rights Act receiving Royal Assent.
New laws bring the world of work into the 21st century18/12/2025 13:10:00
Over 15 million people across the UK are expected to benefit as the Employment Rights Act receives Royal Assent.
500 jobs protected at Grangemouth as UK Government partners with INEOS to save vital plant’s future17/12/2025 12:05:00
Vital chemical production at Grangemouth protected as Government provides over £120m support package in £150m joint investment
Update from business groups on the Employment Rights Bill16/12/2025 16:10:00
Publication of correspondence between six key business organisations and the Secretary of State for Business and Trade on the Employment Rights Bill.
Enhanced UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement negotiations update12/12/2025 15:10:00
An update following the third round of negotiations on an Enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Turkey.
New funding to help small businesses cut their costs11/12/2025 12:15:00
Small businesses across the UK will benefit from new Government funding and support to help them invest in sustainability, to cut their operating costs and boost their business.
Stronger, faster trade defences for UK businesses11/12/2025 11:15:00
Government's first steer to the Trade Remedies Authority to make trade defence system simpler and faster for UK producers and manufacturers
Government urges the nation to back Britain’s small firms this Small Business Saturday08/12/2025 12:15:00
Government calls on public to back Britain's businesses on Small Buisness Saturday
Industrial Strategy Advisory Council launches landmark partnership to accelerate UK innovation and growth03/12/2025 16:15:00
The Industrial Strategy Advisory Council (ISAC) has partnered with the University of Manchester to access its research and expertise and drive forward recommendations for the Government’s Industrial Strategy.