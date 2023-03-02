Department for Transport
|Printable version
Boost for bus, coach and HGV driver recruitment with proposed reforms to training rules
- Also published by:
- Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency
Proposed changes to training and a cheaper, shorter periodic test could help drivers to remain in or return to the sector.
- proposed reforms will harness the UK’s post-Brexit freedoms to help retain and attract new HGV, bus and coach drivers
- consultation launched to consider how to change the renewal of the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (DCPC) with some proposals aimed at making it cheaper, shorter and more effective
- move follows the government’s unprecedented 33 measures to support the haulage sector
Numbers of HGV, bus and coach drivers could be boosted through proposed reforms to driver training rules, further supporting the UK’s vital supply chain and economic growth.
Some of the proposed changes aim to help make it more affordable and more efficient for drivers to renew their qualifications or return to the industry.
The new consultation launched today (2 March 2023) proposes reforms to the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (DCPC), a professional qualification originally introduced by the EU that lorry, bus, coach, and minibus drivers are required to hold in addition to their driving licence.
With the UK’s newfound freedoms having left the EU, the government is exploring how to best improve DCPC to increase flexibility and choice for drivers to help safeguard road safety, and support the industry in retaining and recruiting staff.
The key changes include offering in parallel to the existing lengthy training format, which will be reformed, more flexibility with e-learning and a shorter ‘new periodic test’ which could save employees time and companies up to £460 per test in early estimates.
Reforms to training as well as the new cheaper and shorter periodic test will offer an accelerated route for former drivers to return to the sector more easily.
Roads Minister Richard Holden said:
Lorry, bus and coach drivers are some of our economy’s unsung heroes, keeping our goods flowing and ensuring people can hop on the bus to access shops, schools, hospitals and all the essential services they need. That’s why we must look at how we can support the continued growth of this industry.
These reforms are yet another example of how we can make the most of our Brexit freedoms to make lorry and bus driver training, in some cases, cheaper and more proportionate so we can retain and attract more people to the sector and continue to grow our resilient supply chain.
DCPC is currently obtained by passing four tests and renewed by completing 35 hours of training every 5 years, which can cost up to £500 for each individual training.
While supportive of DCPC in principle, the industry has raised concerns that in its current form the qualification is making it more difficult to retain and attract drivers to the sector, with high costs, poor flexibility and extended length of training among the main barriers to progress.
Safety is at the heart of the proposals, as the new periodic test will be delivered by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and will continue to meet existing training standards to ensure that UK’s roads remain among the safest in Europe.
The consultation follows the government’s unprecedented 33 measures to support the haulage sector which has seen the HGV driver shortage stabilise.
Road Haulage Association Managing Director, Richard Smith, said:
We welcome the news that DfT is consulting on proposed DCPC reform to offer more choice and flexibility for drivers. This is a key priority for us as we continue to look for ways to tackle skills shortages in the transport sector. We look forward to reflecting our members’ views in the weeks ahead.
If implemented, reforms will establish a National DCPC for use in Great Britain and potentially Northern Ireland. The existing regime, the International DCPC, will remain for travel to, from or within the EU and will continue to be recognised for journeys within the UK.
The government’s 33 actions to support Britain’s haulage sector include making 11,000 HGV driver training places available through skills bootcamps, boosting the number of HGV driver tests, and launching our Future of Freight plan to encourage millions of people to kickstart an exciting career in logistics.
As a result, new HGV drivers are taking and passing their driving test in record numbers. Between April and September 2022, DVSA carried out 59,513 HGVtests – 59% more than the corresponding period in 2019 before the pandemic.
Graham Vidler, Chief Executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said:
We welcome the Department of Transport listening to bus and coach operators’ calls for a package of policies to improve driver recruitment and retention. The consultation to simplify the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence renewal process is a positive step and we will work with CPT members to develop our response.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boost-for-bus-coach-and-hgv-driver-recruitment-with-proposed-reforms-to-training-rules
Latest News from
Department for Transport
£25 million to boost rollout of British-made green buses around the country02/03/2023 11:05:00
117 zero emission buses will provide people in Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Hampshire with greener journeys.
Virginia McVea appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency27/02/2023 14:15:00
New Chief Executive Officer of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency announced.
Government cash boost sets the wheels in motion for A59 Kex Gill upgrade23/02/2023 14:05:00
North Yorkshire motorists, businesses and local communities will benefit from a new route.
Matthew Campbell-Hill appointed as Chair of the Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC)21/02/2023 15:20:00
Team GB wheelchair fencer and tech regulation expert will advise government on the needs and rights of passengers.
£56 million of public and industry funding electrifies chargepoint plans across the country21/02/2023 11:05:00
New LEVI capability funding also announced to help local authorities plan for new chargepoint infrastructure.
£2 bus fare cap to be extended and bus services protected with new funding17/02/2023 16:05:00
Funding to help passengers save money on fares, get more people on the bus and protect vital bus routes.
Green maritime tech of the future to become reality thanks to £60 million boost15/02/2023 10:10:00
Regions across the UK to benefit from government funding to develop clean maritime technology.
Transport Secretary holds talks in Paris on border controls and decarbonisation efforts10/02/2023 11:10:00
Mark Harper meets French counterpart Clément Beaune.