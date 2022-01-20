HM Treasury
Boost for businesses with Chancellor visit to West Midlands to launch new tech support scheme
The Chancellor held a virtual roundtable with small businesses today (20 January) to launch Help to Grow: Digital, designed to support smaller businesses adopt new tech to help them thrive.
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak held a virtual roundtable with small business owners to launch the Help to Grow: Digital platform for SMEs
- Scheme provides smaller businesses with discounts of up to £5,000 on approved software and dedicated website with free advice and support
- The Chancellor also visited Stoke to see how £20 million government investment is funding a regeneration project in the city and surrounding towns
Rishi Sunak hosted the call with over 30 businesses from across the UK at CineBowl in Uttoxeter to mark the launch of the scheme, where he spoke to people on a big screen about their experiences before taking part in a Q&A session.
The scheme includes a dedicated website providing free advice and support and software vouchers to boost productivity and help businesses grow.
Participants included an accountancy firm, a catering and cookery school, a hair and beauty salon and a web designer and posed questions covering a range of topics from how the scheme will be delivered to the digital economy. They joined from across the UK including Edinburgh, Bristol, Bolton, Norwich, Brentford, Peterborough, Brighton, and Yorkshire.
Following his visit, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:
Small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating jobs and prosperity across the UK.
When I announced this at Budget I said we wanted to help businesses become more innovative, more competitive and more profitable and I am excited this programme allows them do that.
It’s been fantastic to speak to firms from across the UK and discuss how the scheme will benefit them - adopting new technologies is proven to improve processes and boost productivity.
Whilst in the area, the Chancellor also toured the former Spode pottery factory in Stoke to see how a £20 million investment from the Levelling Up Fund will help transform the historic site into new homes, shops and a community space. This will help spread opportunity, create jobs and boost the local economy.
The funding will also help transform the derelict Crown Pottery works in Longton to make way for new homes and a community space, alongside new apartments in the Grade II listed Tunstall Library, creating an attractive place for residents to call home.
Mr Sunak also chatted to local business owners at the Quarter @ Potbank café, animation company Carse & Waterman and Spode Museum where he heard about how the regeneration of the area will increase footfall. The Spode regeneration project is one of three successful Levelling Up Fund bids for Stoke, worth a total of £56 million, with £20 million going towards the regeneration of Hanley in the city centre and £16 million to redevelop the Goods Yard near the railway station.
They are three of 11 projects in the West Midlands to receive a share of £196 million from the £1.7 billion first round of the Levelling Up Fund, as announced by the Chancellor in October’s Budget.
This builds on a record investment in local transport infrastructure in areas outside of London, including £29 million through the Transforming Cities Fund to improve the area around Stoke-on-Trent train station. The area will also receive up to £50,000 feasibility funding to consider the case for reinstating passenger rail links between Stoke and Leek, as announced at the Budget in October.
Further information
- The Help to Grow: Digital scheme is delivered through a new online platform
- To qualify for the financial discount through Help to Grow: Digital, businesses can be from any business sector, but must meet all four of the following criteria:
- Be a business based in the United Kingdom registered with Companies House or be a registered society on the Financial Conduct Authorities Mutuals Register.
- Be employing between 5 and 249 people.
- Have been actively trading for over 12 months, and have an incorporation date of, at least, 365 days prior to application.
- Be purchasing the approved software for the first time.
- Eligible businesses will receive one financial discount towards the purchase of one approved software product up to a maximum of £5,000 (not including VAT) in Customer Relationship Management and Digital Accounting software product categories
- Additional software product categories will be available with the discount soon, including e-Commerce software
- The financial discount covers 12 months’ worth of approved software product core costs, exclusive of VAT
- The approved software products from technology suppliers on the Help to Grow: Digital online platform for wave 1 are:
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software:
- Zestia Ltd
- Zymplify
- Livepoint Software Solutions Ltd
- Esteiro Business Solutions Ltd
- Deskpro Ltd
- Digital Accounting software:
- Sage
- Intuit Ltd
- E-crunch
- The first round of the Levelling Up fund announced at the Budget, will invest £1.7 billion in 105 local infrastructure projects across the UK. The full list of successful projects are here
- Photos are available on the Treasury’s Flickr page.
