Boost for drivers as millions delivered for EV chargepoints across the country
Dedicated chargepoint funding will support people in making the switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles.
- 44 more councils across England to benefit from funding to boost chargepoint rollout
- funding forms part of £381 million dedicated fund to roll out chargepoints throughout the country
- EV chargepoint grant expanded to those without a driveway as part of government’s Plan for Drivers
- comes as over 56,000 public chargepoints have now been installed across the UK – up 47% from this time last year
Charging electric vehicles is set to get even easier thanks to hundreds of millions of funding made available for local authorities, homeowners and renters today (18 March 2024).
The government continues to deliver its £381 million Local Electric Vehicle (LEVI) fund to councils, which can choose where is best to install chargepoints in their local area. Following the approval of the first five local authority applications in February, payments to 44 additional councils from Torbay to Tees Valley, worth over £185 million, have now been approved to help residents charge their vehicles.
The funding will support the delivery of thousands of chargepoints across England, helping more drivers get from A to B easily and supporting families in making the switch. Additionally, the local authorities that have already been allocated to the second round of LEVI funding will be able to apply to the fund from 2 April 2024, following those who have received funding in the first round and in a further boost to the chargepoint rollout.
Technology and Decarbonisation Minister, Anthony Browne, said:
This government has a plan to help speed up the installation of EV chargepoints, which we’re getting on and delivering.
This dedicated funding to local councils is part of our plan to ensure people can switch from a petrol or diesel car to an EV when they choose to do so.
Minister for Affordability and Skills Amanda Solloway said:
This funding will make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles.
By bolstering our public charging network, we are not only making electric vehicles more accessible, but also driving the transition towards a cleaner, greener future.
To further support electric vehicle (EV) drivers and families looking to switch to electric, the government is ensuring households without driveways or dedicated parking spaces can access the electric vehicle chargepoint grant. Delivering on our Plan for Drivers commitment to make EVs a more practical option, the £350 grant will be widened to those who own or rent and have access to adequate street parking.
The funding will drive down the cost of EV ownership by providing up to 75% off the cost of purchasing and installing a chargepoint, and applicants must also have permission from their council to install a cross-pavement charging solution. Applications can be made online.
To help councils deliver EV infrastructure, the government-funded electric vehicle infrastructure training course will launch in full this week following a successful trial. The course is open to all local authorities and will cover key topics from technology to procurement. LEVI funding has already helped to place almost 150 dedicated EV officers in councils to support chargepoint planning and delivery.
Ensuring collaboration between government and industry, today also marks the launch of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Forum. The forum, chaired by ministers and AA President, Edmund King, will discuss how best to tackle barriers and accelerate the delivery of charging infrastructure. Wider membership will be set out in due course.
Edmund King OBE, AA president, said:
AA surveys show that one of the main reasons why many drivers are hesitant towards switching to EVs is the perception that there are not enough charging points. To give confidence to drivers now and for the future, we need to overcome these barriers, which will help unlock cleaner, greener motoring for all. Extending grants to those without off-street parking is a step in the right direction.
I’m proud to be co-chairing the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Forum as I’m committed to helping consumers transition to zero emission vehicles and an efficient, affordable, accessible charging infrastructure is key to that. I’m also confident that the UK’s brilliant charging and automotive industry can deliver and play a key part in the UK’s net zero ambitions.
More and more drivers are making the switch to electric vehicles, with fully electric vehicles accounting for over 16% of the new UK car market in 2023, according to industry statistics. Government and industry are working to install chargepoints at speed, with 56,983 public chargepoints now installed across the UK – a 47% increase compared to this time last year.
Today’s announcement comes following the introduction of the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate into law earlier this year, which is the most ambitious regulatory framework for the switch to electric vehicles of any country in the world. The ZEV mandate requires 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Great Britain to be zero emission by 2030, and 100% by 2035, providing certainty to both consumers and industry while helping to safeguard skilled UK jobs in the car industry.
Aviation, Europe and technology media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
