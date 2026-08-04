Scottish Government
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Boost for farmers and crofters
FM: Investment will have far-reaching benefits for agricultural businesses.
Grants of up to £20,000 to help farmers and crofters invest in their businesses and modernise operations will open for applications from winter 2026, First Minister John Swinney has announced.
At least 725 farming and crofting businesses will share £14.25 million as part of the next round of the Future Farming Investment Scheme. The funding will support a range of initiatives, including improving soil quality, creating hedgerows and upgrading livestock management infrastructure.
New entrants to farming, businesses based in the Highlands and Islands and projects delivering environmental benefits will be eligible for enhanced rates of support.
Speaking ahead of the Turriff Show, Mr Swinney yesterday said:
“Farmers and crofters play a vital role in producing food, supporting jobs and caring for our natural environment. That is why we are doing everything we can to ensure rural Scotland and our food and drink sector continue to thrive.
“This funding will have far-reaching benefits for agricultural businesses. It will help farmers and crofters invest in new equipment, modernise their operations and respond to the challenges posed by climate change, including increasingly frequent extreme weather events.
“The next round of this scheme has been shaped by feedback from farmers and crofters and reflects our commitment to supporting a competitive, sustainable and resilient agricultural sector.”
Background
The First Minister is visiting agricultural shows across Scotland to hear directly from farmers, crofters, agricultural workers and rural stakeholders as the Scottish Government develops its Rural Renewal Bill.
The Future Farming Investment Scheme will help farming and crofting businesses with the cost of select items. A list of eligible items will be published ahead of the scheme opening.
Most applicants will receive funding covering 50% of eligible costs. New entrants to farming will be eligible for funding of up to 80% of eligible costs, while businesses based in the Highlands and Islands will be eligible for up to 60%. Items delivering environmental and nature benefits will be eligible for funding of up to 100% of eligible costs.
The maximum grant value available under the scheme is £20,000 per business, regardless of size.
A copy of the First Minister’s speech at the Turriff Show will be made available on the Scottish Government’s website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/boost-for-farmers-and-crofters/
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