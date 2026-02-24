Scottish Government
Boost for Gaelic language
Funding for broadcasting, education and cultural projects.
A £620,000 package to support the continued growth of the Gaelic language has been announced by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes on the first day of World Gaelic Week.
The funding includes an additional £200,000 for MG ALBA (the Gaelic media service) to deliver high-quality content including series two of BBC ALBA’s award-winning crime thriller An t-Eilean.
Independent research has found that Gaelic media generates £1.34 for every £1 invested and supports 340 jobs across Scotland, including 160 in island communities.
The new funding will also support ongoing work to establish the first dedicated Gaelic cultural centre in the Highlands and structural improvements at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig – the world's only Gaelic-medium college on the Isle of Skye.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes yesterday said:
"This year's World Gaelic Week is particularly special, being the first since Gaelic gained official status through the Scottish Languages Act.
“This new investment will help the language thrive, from broadcasting that brings Gaelic to new audiences to education initiatives that help more people learn it.
"An t-Eilean's success demonstrates there is a global appetite for high-quality Gaelic content. The programme has brought Gaelic into living rooms around the world and this funding will ensure the communities and talent behind that success continue to flourish.”
Sorcha Groundsell, who will return in series two of An t-Eilean in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Kat Crichton, yesterday said:
‘’I’m so pleased that An t-Eilean has been recommissioned for a second season. It was a wonderful and deeply fulfilling experience to be a part of season one and I have every faith the team will build on the work they did and that they will take the show to new heights and even broader audiences.
“It’s so important that we continue to platform Gàidhlig and to provide further opportunities for Gael creatives so that we can reinforce the language as a vital and vibrant force on the global cultural stage. I’m looking forward to picking up Kat’s journey and seeing where the show takes her in this next series!’’
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/boost-for-gaelic-language/
