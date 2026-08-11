Scottish Government
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Boost for island communities
Island projects to share in £3 million funding.
Funding for island projects to deliver critical infrastructure, boost local economies and improve access to services has been announced by First Minister John Swinney.
Thirteen projects across twelve islands will share in the Scottish Government’s £3 million 2026-27 Islands Programme Fund. Delivering on the visions and objectives of the National Islands Plan launched in February, the projects will all help retain and attract people to live and work in Scotland’s island communities.
The recipients include:
- A project to regenerate two neglected buildings on Skye into multi-use community hubs. These will include childcare space, gym space, arts and craft workshop spaces, and rentable units for small local businesses.
- A project to establish a permanent veterinary facility on Tiree. This will used by local crofters, helping safeguard the future of crofting on this island.
- A project to modernise and expand training facilities within the UHI Scalloway Campus, helping young people access skill development opportunities on the island.
First Minister John Swinney announced the successful funding recipients ahead of a visit to the Grimsay Heritage Centre. The centre will receive £600,000 to strengthen its role as a cultural and economic hub for the local community, supporting population retention and attracting new people to live and work on the island.
First Minister John Swinney said:
“Our island communities have so much potential, and this funding will help them pursue ambitions rooted in local priorities, strengthening their long-term resilience and prosperity. From delivering critical infrastructure to offering opportunities for small businesses, these projects will support employment, generate revenue and improve community wellbeing.
“The Scottish Government is committed to making islands even more attractive places for people to live, work and raise families –securing the populations and livelihoods that island communities need to create a sustainable future.
“Grimsay Heritage Centre is a fantastic example of how a strong community hub can benefit the local area, serving both as a social space, visitor attraction and a beacon of local heritage. This funding will help the centre to strengthen its contribution to the local economy and deliver a wider range of initiatives for the benefit of its community.”
Sara Stewart, Centre Manager at Grimsay Community Association said:
“We are delighted to welcome Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, to Ceann na h-Àirigh. The £600,000 landmark investment will help create a lasting community hub, protecting Grimsay's unique maritime, crofting and cultural heritage while expanding opportunities for local people and visitors. It is a significant step towards securing a vibrant future for the island, ensuring Ceann na h-Àirigh continues to bring the community together and share Grimsay's story for generations to come.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/boost-for-island-communities/
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