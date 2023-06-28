Boost for logistics sector as government and industry collaborate to increase recruitment

Funding to raise the profile of logistics in schools and colleges will encourage talented young people to pursue a career in the sector.

government and industry effort to encourage retention and recruitment of younger people into the logistics sector

second year of funding for Generation Logistics campaign aims to deliver supply chain resilience and grow the economy

additional funding follows a highly successful first year of the campaign, which has strengthened the sector

Young people are being encouraged to take up careers in the logistics sector in the next phase of a campaign, backed by £300,000 of government funding, supporting the sector to thrive and grow the economy.

Following a highly successful first year, the Department for Transport (DfT) will continue to invest in the industry-led Generation Logistics campaign to improve recruitment and retention of a skilled and diverse workforce in the logistics sector, vitally supporting the UK’s supply chain resilience and helping grow the economy across the country.

The campaign’s second year will now primarily focus on raising the profile of logistics in schools and colleges by supporting educators with resources and materials, driving a new generation of talented individuals to pursue rewarding career paths in the sector.

The first year of the campaign contributed to a more diverse and stable workforce across the logistics sector by raising awareness and improving perceptions. To date, the campaign has seen just under 2.9 million engagements with social media posts and 521,000 visits to its innovative online hub. An Ambassadors Network has been established with over 280 logistics professionals working to inform and inspire new talent through events and engagements.

The campaign is one aspect of the government’s Future of freight plan, setting a strategy for the government and industry to work more closely together to deliver a world-class, seamless flow of freight across the UK’s roads, railways, seas, skies and canals.

The Transport Secretary will announce this new funding today (27 June 2023) at the Road Transport Expo, hosted by Logistics UK.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

The first year of government funding has had a positive impact, showcasing the diversity of career opportunities in this vital sector. That is why we are pleased to announce additional year 2 funding to further build resilience in the sector. We continue to work closely with industry leaders, like CILT (UK) and Logistics UK, to fully understand the needs of the industry and this is yet another step we are taking to grow the economy and support industry across the UK.

Phil Roe, Executive Sponsor, Generation Logistics, said:

At what is a critical time for the sector, DfT’s investment lays the foundations for the campaign to push Generation Logistics into its second year. This government support, alongside industry backing, will provide the platform for the industry to raise awareness of the diverse and fulfilling roles within the sector and identify the next generation of logistics professionals.

The funding comes as part of wider government efforts to help more people into work, as the best way to support families in the long term and grow the economy.

In total, DfT has invested £645,000 (£345,000 in year 1, £300,000 in year 2). As in year 1, DfT’s year 2 investment will be supplemented by industry sponsorship from leading companies and trade associations.