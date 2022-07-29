Boost for recycling and reuse

Further investment to improve local recycling.

Local recycling and reuse services in three local authorities will be improved thanks to more than £3.4 million of investment from the Scottish Government’s Recycling Improvement Fund.

The projects in Aberdeen City, Perth and Kinross and Renfrewshire Council have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by over 8,000 tonnes each year – the equivalent of taking more than 4,400 cars off the road – and brings the total investment announced to date to over £23 million.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater visited Fife Council’s recycling facilities, which previously received £470,000 to become the first local authority in Scotland to collect plastic film at kerbside, and locally sort and separate it for recycling.

Fifteen local authorities have now benefited from the fund, which will be worth £70 million over five years.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater yesterday said:

“Recycling has a huge role to play in Scotland’s response to the climate crisis. Our £70 million Recycling Improvement Fund is delivering one of the biggest investments in recycling and reuse in Scotland in a generation. “Hundreds of thousands of people in Scotland will benefit from projects supported by the fund, which will make it easier for households to recycle and increase local recycling rates. “In August 2023, we are introducing the UK’s first deposit return scheme for drinks containers, which will recycle nearly two billion bottles and cans every single year. “And we have set out further proposals to increase reuse and recycling rates, and modernise waste and recycling services, in our live consultations on a Circular Economy Bill and a Waste Route Map. “These actions will boost recycling and make a major contribution to the fight against the climate crisis.”

Councillor Gail Macgregor, COSLA spokesperson for Environment and Economy yesterday said:

“It is at the forefront of our thinking to make it easier to live well locally and to do the ‘right’ thing when it comes to waste, recycling and reuse. We want to have clear and effective systems in place to improve recycling and waste processing in our local communities, and improve these consistently. “Local Government is fully committed to combatting climate change and supporting the Just Transition to a net zero society. We need to tackle this with the same urgency as we have tackled Covid, which is why the Recycling Improvement Fund is so important.”

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland yesterday said:

“This latest round of Recycling Improvement Fund investment from the Scottish Government signifies the continuous commitment to improving Scotland’s recycling infrastructure. Through our Charter for Household Recycling, councils have pledged to bring in consistent and comprehensive recycling services across Scotland. “It’s fantastic to see support for such innovative projects that will help achieve this goal. Recycling as much as possible will help to address climate change, so we want to make this process as simple, and effective, as possible for the citizens of Scotland.”

Background

The successful awards are summarised below:

COUNCIL SUMMARY TOTAL FUNDING Aberdeen City Boosting local reuse facilities, making it easier for people to reuse and give new life to products, and meaning bulky items (such as white goods and furniture) don’t end up in landfill. Includes a new mini re-use shop, and gives the opportunity to capture ‘hard to recycle’ materials. £717,515 Perth and Kinross Improving and modernising recycling services – extending services to residents in Perth City Centre so recycling is an easier option, and modernising services so the quantity & quality of what is collected is improved. £2,361,950 Renfrewshire Improving source segregation of material currently collected in ‘mixed waste’ skips at recycling centres across the local authority area – increasing the amount of quality recyclable materials and reducing the amount of material ending up in landfill. £346,107



The previous round of funding was announced in December 2021.

