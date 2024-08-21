Boost for rural housing and community projects from the Scottish Land Fund

Three community housing initiatives across Orkney and the Western Isles have received backing during the latest round of funding from the Scottish Land Fund.

Awards for the projects on Colonsay, Papay and Harris, which will use the funding to buy existing buildings that will be converted into a total of 10 affordable rental units, are amongst eight grants totalling £1,105,260 that have been given to communities across the country in the latest round of awards by the Scottish Land Fund.

Other recipients include a group in Fife that is aiming to reopen its village pub and a project on Mull that is set to establish a native tree nursery and a community orchard.

The Scottish Land Fund reopened to applications in April 2021. The programme is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, both of which have extensive experience of helping communities to acquire and develop their assets for over a decade.

Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary, Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, said: “The Scottish Land Fund is a crucial way that people can have a tangible say in the way that assets in their communities are run.

“It is particularly welcome to see projects supported in our rural and island communities. Their local knowledge is vital in helping us overcome local challenges such as affordable housing in rural areas.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the successful groups and I look forward to seeing the benefits these projects will bring.”

Darragh Keenaghan of Colonsay Development Company, which has been awarded £395,000 to purchase a four-bedroom house and accompanying croft on the Isle of Colonsay in order to provide affordable rented accommodation and a working croft, said: “Colonsay Community Development Company (CCDC) is delighted to have received this grant through the Scottish Land Fund. It will enable us to purchase a family-sized house and croft land which we will use to attract more young people to live and work on the island. This will help us to support the school which has dropped to critically low numbers in recent years, as well as ensuring a more balanced demographic and year-round population.

“This project, along with other initiatives in our Community Plan, will help ensure Colonsay is a thriving and sustainable place that current and future generations can call home. CCDC is grateful for the support provided by the SLF in helping us achieve our aims.

Dr Pat Carragher, Chair, Auchtertool Community Trust, which has received £125,170 to buy the former pub building in the Fife village, said: “The news of a grant from the Scottish Land Fund to purchase the Tiel and create a village hub incorporating a cafe, shop, pub and restaurant is very exciting and has the potential to be of tremendous benefit to the whole community of Auchtertool.

“The development of a community space in the centre of the village, while a great resource for the residents of Auchtertool, would also encourage visitors and once more make the village a destination for walkers, cyclists and others looking for somewhere outside the local towns.

Cara Gillespie, Scottish Land Fund Committee Chair said: “Once again the Scottish Land Fund is providing transformative funding that allows communities to meet local needs, helping them to accomplish a whole range of vital projects that will help to strengthen the resilience of their villages and neighbourhoods.

And Sandra Holmes, head of community assets at HIE, said: “The groups receiving funding have all identified opportunities to help their local area to thrive. The projects are all great examples of people taking control of local resources for the long-term benefit of their communities. Ownership of these assets will give them greater control over important assets that will reap rewards for people now and for generations to come. We wish every successful organisation the very best in their new ventures.”

The complete list of groups receiving funding is:

Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association SCIO - £53,894

Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association SCIO (GURCA) will acquire land with three buildings in Balnain, near Drumnadrochit. The entire site will be leased to Glen Urquhart Mens Shed (GUMS) to provide a permanent base for their activities. When not in use by the mens shed, GUMS will rent out a workshop building to local groups and the local school. The smallest building will be used as an office available for long-term rent.

Colonsay Community Development Company - £395,000

Colonsay Community Development Company will purchase a four bedroom house and accompanying croft on the Isle of Colonsay. The house will be used to provide affordable rented accommodation and a working croft.

Weigh CIC - £265,565

Weigh Community Interest Company, known locally as Weigh Ahead, will acquire two buildings in Dunblane town centre for the purpose of supporting local businesses, retaining two community shops and developing a community hub with exhibition and activity space. The larger of the two shops will sell refill household produce and the smaller is an outlet for local artists and makers.

Papay Development Trust - £143,423

Papay Development Trust will acquire a three bedroom house with additional annex in need of renovation on the island of Papa Westray, Orkney. The house has the potential to be split into 2 units and will be used to provide affordable rented accommodation for the community.

Auchtertool Community Trust - £125,170

Auchtertool Community Trust will acquire the building, in the village of Auchterool. They will restore the building and re-open as a community pub, incorporating a community hub and small shop. This will benefit the community by providing a space where locals and visitors can meet, socialise, enjoy food and drink in comfortable surroundings. Re-establishing a small shop will enable people living in the village to buy essentials without travelling to nearby towns or villages.

Harris Development Ltd - £62,040

Harris Development Limited will purchase a former school and associated buildings in Scalpay, Harris. The group will develop the area into seven new affordable housing units, community space and business units. The apartments will be rented to the community to alleviate a shortage of housing on the island and provide new space for community and business use.

Kilfinan Community Forest Company - £45,000

Kilfinan Community Forest Company will purchase the access road to their community owned woodland. Purchasing the access road will provide security of access for the community woodland and the various projects (including woodland crofts) which are located at the site.

Mull and Iona Community Trust - £15,168

Mull and Iona Community Trust will purchase two areas of land near the village of Dervaig in North West Mull. The site will provide land for two local community projects – Mull Community Native Tree Nursery and Dervaig Community Orchard.