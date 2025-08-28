Supporting Scots teaching, literature and media.

Eleven organisations are set to share £650,000 as part of a drive to grow the Scots language across the country.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes announced the funding on a visit to Bill and Bain printworks in Glasgow where she unveiled a new Scots language children’s book. The Auchtermichty Aw-Stars is being produced by Scots Hoose Yaldi and features three Scots language plays about a youth football club. It is part of a series of Scots books and comics which will be printed and distributed to hundreds of schools and nurseries through the investment.

Census figures published last year found that 35% of people aged 15 or under had some Scots skills, an increase of 6% from 2011.

Other initiatives receiving support include:

new Open University courses to help teachers introduce Scots into their lessons

the Dictionaries of the Scots Language project, which aims to detail the origins and meanings of every known Scots word

Doric Film and Scots Radio, which promote the broadcast of Doric, a form of Scots spoken in North East Scotland, across television, film and radio

Ms Forbes said:

“These plays are part of a series of free Scots books, comics and poems which aim to provide young people with a better understanding of the language so that it can continue to grow. “Scots is a treasured part of our history, heritage and culture. It enriches communities and research shows that learning the language benefits young people’s literacy skills and confidence. “The funding represents a £150,000 uplift compared to last year. To grow Gaelic and Scots, we also brought forward the Scottish Languages Act to establish Scots and Gaelic as official languages and introduce teaching standards for Scots.”

Matthew Fitt, a co-owner of Scots Hoose Yaldi, said:

“For many children and young people, reading a story or comic in Scots for the first time can be a transformative learning experience. “We work very hard to improve Scots language provision for young Scots speakers in Scotland’s schools. “It’s good to be recognised by the Scottish Government for our efforts, especially if it means we can help more young Scots speakers enjoy and learn about their own Scots language.”

Background

Photographs will be available on Flickr.

Since 2023, Scots Hoose Yaldi has sent more than 30,000 free comics and books to more than 500 primary and secondary schools in Scotland. Past comics have brought to life the works of famous Scots writers including Robert Burns, Robert Louis Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott.

Census statistics show that 2,444,659 people in Scotland had some Scots skills in 2022, an increase of 515,215 from 2011. The number of people aged 15 or under with some Scots skills was 260,356 in 2022, an increase of 48,310 from 2011.

Information about the Scottish Languages Act is available from the Scottish Parliament’s website online.

Organisations benefiting from the Scots Language Development Fund in 2025-26 include:

The Association for Scottish Literature has been allocated £31,400 to provide professional development and support materials on Scottish literature and languages for teachers and students.

The Dictionaries of Scots Language benefits from £231,000 to maintain and develop Dictionaries of the Scots Language Online.

The Doric Bord has been provided with £15,435 to offer advice to government, the media, public bodies and non-profit organisations on matters relating to Doric.

Scots Radio has received £22,100 to use their programming to develop the next generation of Scots speaking media producers and reach wider audiences.

Doric Film Festival has benefited from £22,000 to continue to produce and run the annual Schools Festival, created as a platform to celebrate the Scots language and culture and encourage its use among young people.

Scots Hoose Yaldi has received £88,900 to print and deliver free educational resources to schools and nurseries and run outreach sessions in schools.

The Scottish Book Trust has been allocated £57,250 to film new Scots Bookbug Sessions, launch an online module for Bookbug Session Leaders and deliver the Scots Publication Grant to support new writing in Scots.

The Open University benefits from £84,984 to deliver online professional development courses which will enable teachers to introduce Scots into their lessons and to carry out a research study into the effectiveness of the programme.

Heeze-up for Scots leid

Uphaudin Scots teachin, literature and media.

Eleven bodies are set tae share £650,000 as pairt o a drive tae forder forrit wi the Scots leid aw ower the country.

Depute First Minister Kate Forbes annoonced the fundin on a visit tae Bell and Bain Printworks in Glesga, whaur she launched a new Scots leid bairn’s buik. Auchtermichty Aw-Stars is bein furthset by Scots Hoose Yaldi and brings thegither three Scots leid plays aboot a youth fitba team. It’s pairt o a wheen o Scots buiks and comics that’ll be furthset and sent oot tae hunners o schuils and nurseries through the investment.

Census figures furthset last year fund that 35% o fowk aged 15 or unner had some Scots skills, an increase o 6% frae 2011.

Ither ploys gien uphaudin include:

new Open University courses tae uphaud teachers inbringin Scots intae their clesses

the Dictionars o the Scots Leid project, which ettles tae set oot the origins and meanins o ilka kent Scots wird

Doric Film and Scots Radio, which forder the braidcast o Doric, a byleid o Scots spikken in North East Scotland, across television, film and radio

Ms Forbes said:

“These plays are pairt of a wheen o free Scots buiks, comics and poems that set oot tae gie young fowk a better unnerstaunin o the language sae as it can haud forrit and growe. “Scots is a treisured pairt o oor history, heritage and culture. It enriches communities and research kythes that lairnin the leid heezes up young fowk’s literacy skills and confidence. “The fundin represents a £150,000 uplift as against the year afore. Tae growe Gaelic and Scots, we’ve forby brocht forrit the Scottish Languages Act tae set oot Scots and Gaelic as official leids and bring in teachin staundards for Scots.”

Matthew Fitt, a co-owner o Scots Hoose Yaldi, said:

“For mony bairns and young fowk, readin a story or comic in Scots for the first time can be a transformative lairnin experience. “We wirk awfie haird tae heeze up Scots leid provision for young Scots spikkers in Scotland’s schuils. “It’s braw tae be taen tent o by the Scots Government for oor ettles, particularly if it means we can help mair young Scots spikkers enjoy and lairn aboot their ain Scots leid.”

Backgrund

Photies will be available on Flickr.

Syne 2023, Scots Hoose Yaldi has sent mair as 30,000 free comics and buiks tae mair as 500 primary and secondary schuils in Scotland. Past comics hae brung tae life the warks o kenspeckle Scots scrievers sic as Robert Burns, Robert Louis Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott.

Census statistics kythe that 2,444,659 fowk in Scotland had some Scots skills in 2022, an increase o 515,215 frae 2011. The nummer o fowk aged 15 or unner wi some Scots skills wis 260,356 in 2022, an increase o 48,310 frae 2011.

Information aboot the Scottish Languages Act is available frae the Scots Pairliament’s wabsite online.

Bodies benefitin frae the Scots Leid Development Fund in 2025-26 include: