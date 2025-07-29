WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Boost for skills as BAE Systems commercial director Gemma Foster appointed CBI Scotland Vice Chair
Highlighting the importance of skills and innovation in the drive for sustainable economic growth, CBI Scotland have further strengthened their leadership team by appointing Gemma Foster, BAE Systems Commercial Director for Naval Ships, as Vice Chair.
Gemma will support the work of recently appointed Scotland Director Michelle Ferguson and Associate Director Mags Simpson. Gemma’s extensive knowledge of the defence sector is allied to a deep understanding of the skills that Scottish businesses require if they are to compete nationally and internationally.
She will deputise for Chair Martin Pibworth, the SSE Chief Executive. Gemma’s move follows the appointment of ScottishPower’s Director of Engagement, Hazel Gulliver, as the CBI Scotland Infrastructure Working Group Chair.
Gemma will play a key role at CBI Scotland Council, which regularly gathers businesses from across the country together to share business insights and receive the latest CBI economic and political updates. She will also be prominent at the CBI Scotland Dinner at the Glasgow Hilton on 11 September, an event that will be attended by CBI Chair Rupert Soames OBE.
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland, said:
“I’m delighted to welcome Gemma as our Vice Chair. Gemma brings to the CBI broad experience from the defence sector at BAE Systems and knows what’s needed to drive higher productivity and sustainable growth. With the Scottish Government’s 2025/26 Programme for Government, the UK Government’s Spending Review and 10-year Industrial Strategy, government needs to be working with business to develop and access the skills needed to tackle the challenges created by a shrinking workforce in Scotland.
“Gemma will also support our work engaging with members and government on maximising the opportunities and seizing on the green growth opportunities in Scotland, including the green free ports, infrastructure, digital connectivity and planning to create new investment, better jobs and build long-term sustainable growth.
“But growth is being held back by the cumulative burden of costs facing firms, particularly following the decision to raise National Insurance Contributions at the Autumn Budget. With Gemma and Martin as Vice Chair and Chair, we are well placed to engage strongly with both governments to ensure Scottish firms have the headroom to support their need to invest and grow.”
Martin Pibworth, Chair, CBI Scotland, Chief Executive, SSE, said:
“Gemma’s appointment is a real asset to CBI Scotland. Her commercial expertise and deep understanding of the skills agenda will be vital as we work to strengthen Scotland’s competitiveness and deliver sustainable growth. At a time when the country is focused on building a clean, secure and resilient economy, her insight will help ensure businesses have the talent and tools they need to thrive.”
Gemma Foster, Vice Chair, CBI Scotland, Commercial Director, Naval Ships, BAE Systems, said:
“Scotland has a proud history in advanced engineering and manufacturing, and we continue to set global standards in many areas, including my own within Naval Ships. While we continue to face an economic landscape shaped by global challenges, there are many exciting opportunities for companies to unlock their potential. To take full advantage of these, we need to ensure we have the skills and infrastructure in place, so we can support sustainable economic growth for Scotland and its businesses.
“I look forward to working with Martin, Michelle and Mags to build on the work CBI Scotland has done in this area, making sure this not only continues, but accelerates.”
