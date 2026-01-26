Boost for towns in southern Scotland

£20 million investment to create jobs and drive growth.

Efforts to regenerate nine towns in the south of Scotland have taken a major step forward with the publication of proposals developed by volunteer-led teams.

Town teams are now refining their ideas and preparing business cases ahead of final funding decisions as part of a £20 million Scottish Government investment. Proposals under consideration range from a promenade and indoor family attractions in Stranraer to a town centre regeneration project providing social housing and retail space in Galashiels.

On a visit to Galashiels town centre ahead of the Convention of the South of Scotland, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes toured MacArts, a music and arts venue being considered for funding. She said:

"These proposals are an important step forward for towns across the south of Scotland. Local volunteers have worked hard to develop these plans and this £20 million investment aims to create hundreds of jobs, attract thousands of visitors and generate tens of millions of pounds for the Borderlands economy.

"Galashiels' revitalisation over the past decade demonstrates the benefits of giving communities the tools and resources to shape their own future. In addition to this, as part of our draft Budget for 2026-27 we have allocated £47 million towards community-led regeneration across Scotland."

Laurence Reid, Director of MacArts, said:

"It's exciting to see so much ambition for Galashiels and towns across the south of Scotland, building on the work of the Town Teams and local people as well as the success of the Borders Railway and the Great Tapestry of Scotland Museum.

"This potential funding could be the catalyst for future investment, helping secure the future of a vibrant world-class cultural hub in the Scottish Borders."

Background

Around 30 projects across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders are anticipated to receive funding through the Borderlands Growth Deal's Place Programme. These are expected to be complete by 2031.

Place plans are available from Scottish Borders Council and Dumfries and Galloway Council websites. These were developed by town teams made up of volunteers representing local community organisations and residents, supported by council officers, elected members and South of Scotland Enterprise. Town teams are now preparing business cases for individual projects, with funding decisions expected in the coming months.

Town-by-town proposals include:

Stranraer: A promenade at the East Pier, a wellbeing hub at Dick's Hill, an outdoor nursery to help parents into work, indoor family attractions in the town centre, shopfront improvements and a town centre living project.

Hawick: Transformation of the disused Old Wilton Primary School into an arts and creative hub, a new centre at the historic Mair site to host community events, outdoor learning and health programmes alongside a new town signage scheme.

Galashiels: Redeveloping a vacant building in the town centre to provide space for three shops and up to 17 affordable homes and improving accessibility and energy efficiency at MacArts, a music and arts venue located in a former church. Additional proposals include a network of multi-use trails and expanding an existing bike hire hub into new premises with overnight accommodation.

Jedburgh: A potential community hub in the former VisitScotland centre, regeneration of the town hall and reopening the Laidlaw Memorial Pool, which closed in 2024.

Kirkconnel & Kelloholm: Five supported homes to help elderly residents live independently and new small business units.

Eyemouth: Improvements to the destination play park, enhancements to the beachfront and Bantry promenade and restoration of historic buildings across the town.

Work is continuing to finalise projects in Whithorn, Gretna and Wigtown & Bladnoch with town teams developing proposals around themes including town centre revitalisation, housing, transport connections and celebrating local heritage.

The Scottish projects form part of the wider Borderlands Place Programme, which will support around 70 regeneration projects across Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders, Cumbria and Northumberland. It aims to create 670 jobs, attract 71,400 additional visitors and generate an additional £87 million for the region's economy.

The Borderlands Partnership has made £10,000 available to each town to support the development of the work from partnership resources in addition to the Government investment and the support provided directly by councils.

The Place Programme is part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, a cross-border collaboration investing more than £450 million across southern Scotland and northern England; bringing together Cumberland, Dumfries and Galloway, Northumberland, Scottish Borders and Westmorland and Furness councils. Through the Deal the Scottish Government is investing £85 million and UK Government £65 million in southern Scotland with UK Government investing £200 million in northern England. More than £100 million is also being provided by local partners. More information is available from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal’s website.