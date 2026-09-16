Boost for UK auto sector as McLaren unleashes £500m investment to help reindustrialise Britain

Britain backed to build as new £500 million investment will create 1,000 new UK jobs, including in Woking and South Yorkshire.

McLaren Automotive to expand its UK footprint, ramping up R&D and manufacturing across the country, supporting the Prime Minister’s reindustrialisation mission.

McLaren anchoring its future in the UK demonstrates long term confidence in Britain, unlocking growth in every postcode.

The UK’s automotive industry is set for a major boost as high-performance car manufacturer McLaren Automotive announces it will expand its UK footprint and create 1,000 new high-quality jobs by 2032.

The iconic British brand will invest around £500 million to expand its world-leading R&D and production site in South Yorkshire and open a new cutting-edge vehicle production facility in the UK, supporting our plan to reindustrialise and unlock growth in every postcode.

This investment builds on £4 billion of government investment into the wider automotive sector by 2035 and will ensure McLaren’s continues to design, engineer and manufacture in the UK. It is also expected to unlock up to 3,000 additional jobs across the sector.

Today (16 September), Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and First Secretary of State Louise Haigh will visit McLaren’s Technology Centre in Woking, where they will welcome the investment as a major vote of confidence in the UK’s automotive industry and Modern Industrial Strategy.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

McLaren is doubling down on Britain, keeping the design, the engineering and the building of every future car here, and taking on a thousand more people to do it. Their investment will create high-quality apprenticeships, jobs and drive growth far beyond their factory gates. It is how you get skilled work, decent wages and pride back into a place. It’s this kind of partnership between government and business that will help us reindustrialise communities and make every part of Britain better off. I want young people to see that and know there is a future for them in making things, wherever they grew up.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh said:

McLaren’s decision to significantly expand its footprint here in Britain is a vote of confidence in our advanced manufacturing sector and a testament to the world-leading skills and expertise we have in this country. Today’s investment will create hundreds of new high skilled jobs, including new apprenticeships for young people across the country. This government is committed to backing British business and driving good growth in every postcode.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

McLaren’s investment is a massive vote of confidence in Britain and our world-class automotive sector. It means 1,000 new jobs up and down the country, with thousands more supported across the supply chain – that’s boosting growth and making us all better off. This is all part of our Modern Industrial Strategy which is backing the car industry with billions of pounds in investment to help reindustrialise Britain. We’re creating the right environment so businesses like McLaren choose the UK.” During the visit, the Business Secretary and First Secretary of State will meet senior leaders, apprentices and workers at McLaren before touring its cutting-edge facilities and production lines.

The announcement comes days after Downing Street hosted a roundtable and reception with business leaders to discuss how government and business can work together to unlock investment, create good jobs and spread opportunity across the country as part of the Government’s commitment to partner for growth.

McLaren’s commitment to keeping all current and new models in the UK will create new export opportunities in exciting markets worldwide and boost local firms throughout its supply chain.

With plans to manufacture future engines in-house for the first time and expand its product portfolio with a performance SUV, McLaren’s backing cements the UK’s position as a world-leading destination for investment into the sector.

It builds on the Government’s commitment to give businesses greater certainty, providing the stable foundations businesses need to invest with confidence and plan for the long term.

Nick Collins, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Group Holdings and McLaren Automotive said:

We are investing in the future of McLaren and in advanced manufacturing in the UK. This investment will give us the platform to grow, develop our next generation of cars and build on what makes us distinctive, while strengthening skills, jobs and Britain’s global competitiveness.

Notes to editors