Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Boost NHS access to weight-loss drugs and transform obesity treatment, MPs tell government
The NHS’s support for people to lose weight should be overhauled with obesity treated as a long-term, managed condition like diabetes, the Health and Social Care Committee says in a new report.
MPs say this should start with a reframing of obesity as a chronic, relapsing condition with life-long physiological impacts.
Weight-loss services across the country are poorly designed and resourced, creating a postcode lottery that fails those who need help most. The cross-party Committee’s report says the government should develop a plan to improve standards for weight-loss treatment, with increased capacity, clear waiting times, structured pathways for all patients and improved staff training.
GLP-1 medications are out of reach for the majority of people who should be eligible for them due to their scarce availability on the NHS. This has created a two-tier system determined by ability to pay.
Access could be improved with involvement of online providers enabled by greater data sharing. Ambitious targets should be set for the proportion of a local population who should be able to access GLP-1.
Medication won’t always be the most effective approach for all individuals – referrals to dietary and exercise courses, or bariatric surgery, may be appropriate for some people, but these services aren’t sufficiently available across the country. The report recommends a huge increase in capacity for bariatric surgery.
The Committee also makes recommendations on regulating the black market of weight-loss drugs.
The report comes after the Committee published a report in July about regulating the food industry to help tackle the causes of unhealthy eating.
Chair comment
Health and Social Care Committee Chair Layla Moran MP said:
“Millions of children and adults in England live with obesity and excess weight – a chronic, relapsing condition that leads to further serious illnesses. People can spend their entire lives battling with their weight. We say the NHS should provide effective, structured support to beat obesity for all those who seek it. Instead, those people are repeatedly failed.
“Our report urges the government to make improvements to obesity care a priority – both to improve public health and quality of life, and to save the NHS billions in the long-term. This should be done through a new, nationally available care pathway modelled on how diabetes is tracked and managed. This must also be coupled with a change in attitudes, and in language used in policy making, to properly recognise obesity as the serious health condition that it is.
“Weight-loss drugs have been a positive innovation but they remain out of reach for those who can’t afford them. A two-tier system has emerged because of limited supply via the NHS, inadvertently deepening health inequalities. This needs to be reviewed and streamlined with input from digital providers. We also heard that bariatric surgery is severely underutilised in England, particularly compared with neighbouring countries.
“This report also captures the personal stories of people who tried to get help but were let down by a poorly organised system. The stories they shared of stigma and desperation should be a wake-up call to the health service, which has misunderstood patients’ needs for too long.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/81/health-and-social-care-committee/news/218449/boost-nhs-access-to-weightloss-drugs-and-transform-obesity-treatment-mps-tell-government/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Financial Services Regulation Committee publishes report on home and travel insurance regulation23/10/2026 13:05:00
The Financial Services Regulation Committee has today published its report Home and travel insurance regulation: more for the FCA to do.
Government unable to say how much it spends on digital transformation, committee warns22/10/2026 16:05:00
The government has said it cannot publish annual figures showing department and public bodies spending on digital and data-driven transformation because its existing financial systems do not allow it to do so.
Report: Glaring capability gaps in High North leave UK vulnerable22/10/2026 11:20:00
The UK must address serious military capability gaps in the High North and should consider whether the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) should focus more on threats in the region, particularly if the UK has to plan for uncertainty over US support for NATO, a report by the Defence Committee has found. To offset the effects of any greater JEF focus on the High North, the UK may need to consider building up the current British Army force in Estonia to brigade strength, matching what Germany is already undertaking in Lithuania.
UK could be left on sidelines of global tech race by cautious govt approach to R&D21/10/2026 16:20:00
Government should be bolder in taking stakes in innovative businesses it has backed with grants. In a new report on UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the PAC urges government to do much more to recover taxpayers’ money when a successful company exploits research for which UKRI has paid.
Move all energy policy costs onto gas and tap windfall profits to reduce UK energy bills, says ESNZ Committee21/10/2026 15:20:00
Government must maintain unwavering focus on costs as central issue in energy transition.
Live music: MPs press CMA to investigate Live Nation’s market power19/10/2026 16:25:00
The Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee is pressing the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch a full market investigation into the UK’s live music industry before the end of the year.
Act decisively on Thames Water, EFRA Chair tells government19/10/2026 11:25:00
EFRA Committee Chair Alistair Carmichael MP recently (16 October 2026) told the government to act decisively on the future of Thames Water, amid reports that its creditors may issue new debt that would allow the company to continue operating into autumn 2027.
Bridges and tunnels could ‘transform’ island communities, MPs say16/10/2026 15:20:00
Fixed link transport infrastructure, such as bridges and tunnels, has the potential to deliver 'transformative benefits' for Scotland's island communities, according to a new report published today by the Scottish Affairs Committee.