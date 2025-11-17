Boost to warfighting readiness as Britain’s aircraft carrier fully ‘mission ready’ and committed to NATO for the first time

The Royal Navy’s powerful aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and her advanced fighter jets are under NATO command, the Defence Secretary has announced.

In a first for Europe, this significant milestone sees the Carrier Strike Group reach ‘Full Operating Capability’ – with advanced 5th generation jets, airborne surveillance, and vital support ships to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad, and support European security.

The announcement comes as the Defence Secretary and Foreign Secretary host their Italian counterparts today (Monday 17 November) aboard HMS Prince of Wales, off the coast of Naples, during a visit to the historic maritime city.

In line with the UK’s NATO-first approach, as set out in the Strategic Defence Review, HMS Prince of Wales and her strike group will drastically increase NATO’s lethality and readiness. The move also means that for the first time, NATO will have a carrier strike group under its command with the most advanced 5th generation F-35 fighter jets.

Off the coast of Naples, John Healey MP and Yvette Cooper MP will host a UK-Italy ministerial meeting with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Talks will centre on deepening defence and security cooperation, including joint efforts to counter hybrid warfare threats and bolster European security in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion in Ukraine.

UK F-35s have been participating in NATO Exercise Falcon Strike, operating with Italian jets. The UK’s fast jets have completed over 1,000 sorties across their deployment this year, enhancing the UK’s warfighting readiness.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

This is a proud moment for Britain. The UK is stepping up for European security and delivering on our NATO-first plan. I am deeply grateful for the professionalism and dedication of all those who’ve worked to reach this significant moment. We are in a new era of threat that demands a new era for defence. Our strength comes from hard power and strong alliances, so it is fitting to mark this moment alongside one of our closest NATO allies in Italy. Their F-35s have been operating from the carrier to demonstrate the deep partnership between our militaries.

Ships and aircraft from the UK’s Carrier Strike Group – the largest international carrier strike group the UK has ever assembled – will now work with allies for the major NATO exercise Neptune Strike.

This exercise in the Mediterranean will test NATO’s ability to strike targets at sea and includes carrier-based air missions and amphibious landings. It will also see anti-submarine drills, where personnel will practice for scenarios like ensuring freedom of navigation and securing maritime chokepoints.

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Yvette Cooper MP said:

The partnerships we build abroad make us stronger at home. With Italy we are developing the fighter jets of the future, supporting thousands of British jobs, and delivering security for NATO in the Mediterranean and across Europe. These joint exercises in the Bay of Naples are the clearest demonstration of how the UK is working with our Allies to keep our continent safe, deterring our adversaries and enhancing our ability to respond together to emerging threats.

The Carrier Strike Group’s return to the Mediterranean follows five months of operations, engagements and defence diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. As well as joint training and exercises with key regional partners, including Australia, Japan, and India, the deployment has also boosted UK economic growth supporting major industry and trade events across the region.

During this latest stage, the Carrier Strike Group is conducting a series of engagements with NATO allies including through port visits to Greece, Albania, Italy and Spain.

HMS Prince of Wales has the largest ever number of 5th generation F-35 jets from a single nation on a carrier. Over 4,000 UK military personnel, alongside Norway, NATO, and regional partners have also played a vital role during the deployment.

Throughout, the use of logistics drones for resupplying ships has been a major step forward in incorporating uncrewed systems on the UK’s aircraft carriers. There have been over 50 uncrewed air landings on HMS Prince of Wales alone.