Information Commissioner's Office
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Boost your business fitness - ICO offers new, free data protection training for SMEs
Small and medium sized organisations, and sole traders, across the UK are being encouraged to boost their business fitness by taking new online training from the Information Commissioner's Office, the UK's data protection regulator.
The training is relevant to all types of business and organisations and includes sector–specific examples for the education and childcare, health and social care, professional services, retail, and property sectors.
Data Protection Essentials has been designed to give smaller organisations, their employees and sole traders clarity on data protection, and the straightforward, practical advice and know-how to apply the essentials confidently in their everyday work.
Whether handling information about children and families, patients and service users, clients, customers, tenants or employees, the programme helps organisations understand how data protection applies to the work they do every day. It covers common activities such as sharing information with others, managing records securely, supporting marketing and customer engagement activities, and reducing the risk of data breaches.
The training includes practical, real-world examples tailored to different sectors, helping organisations recognise familiar situations and apply data protection in a way that's relevant to their day-to-day operations.
ICO research shows that many smaller organisations need more clarity on what data protection means in practice and the skills to apply it in their day-to-day work. Data Protection Essentials has been designed to support busy organisations that may not have dedicated data protection expertise. Flexible and accessible, it helps participants build their knowledge and confidence through learning that can be completed at a pace that works for them.
Through the programme, organisations can:
- Take steps to improve how they manage and protect people's information.
- Use personal information confidently while maximising opportunities and reducing risk.
- Invite colleagues to build shared knowledge and confidence in handling personal information.
- Better understand their legal responsibilities and how to meet them in practice.
- Demonstrate a commitment to protecting personal information and maintaining trust.
After completing the training, individuals will receive a digital certificate that they can share publicly to demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding people's information.
The organisation can also complete a short self-assessment, with useful links to help them improve their practices. On completion, they'll earn a certificate and optional entry onto a Data Protection Essentials public register, helping to demonstrate their commitment to protecting personal information.
Importantly, Data Protection Essentials is free. It's covered by the data protection fee that organisations pay and is also available to those that are exempt from paying the fee, ensuring that smaller organisations can access trusted support and training direct from the regulator.
Faye Spencer, Head of Business Services at the Information Commissioner's Office, yesterday said:
We're always looking for ways to make data protection easier and more accessible for smaller organisations, who often have limited time and resources.
We know from speaking to small organisations across a range of sectors that many would welcome more practical, step-by-step support to help them apply data protection in their day-to-day work. Balancing customer needs, service delivery, business growth and other operational priorities can make it difficult to find time to focus on data protection.
That's why we've designed Data Protection Essentials to be flexible, self-paced and easy to fit around busy working days. It breaks data protection into achievable steps that help build confidence over time. Our aim is to give organisations the confidence to use personal information responsibly and effectively, helping them build trust, reduce risk and achieve their goals.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/08/boost-your-business-fitness-ico-offers-new-free-data-protection-training-for-smes/
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