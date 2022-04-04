Boosting broadband access

Five more companies to support future proofed broadband.

Plans to deliver full fibre broadband across the country have been boosted, with five more operators pledging their support to maximise coverage through Scotland’s Full Fibre Charter.

This follows an extension of 100% non-domestic rates relief on newly laid fibre until March 2034, surpassing a key commitment set out in the Charter.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes recently said:

“We want Scotland to become a truly digital nation, underpinned by high quality connectivity that supports people and businesses, innovation and growth. Our digital infrastructure is critical and central to our economic and social success. “Supporting the ambitions set out in our recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation, we have extended rates relief on newly ‘laid and lit’ fibre for a further five years. This is expected to unlock further commercial investment and help drive delivery of full fibre networks. “Delivered through our Full Fibre Charter, we are able to encourage operators to back fair working practices to help boost skills and focus on opportunities for career progression. “As well as ensuring more households and businesses access full fibre broadband, our investment in future-proofed, resilient connectivity can help deliver our ambitions as a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Background

Read Scotland’s Full Fibre Charter

The Charter was launched in December 2020 and Axione, CityFibre and Openreach were founding signatories.

Borderlink, Cloudnet, Hyperoptic, Lothian Broadband Group and Virgin Media O2 have signed the Charter.

The first Full Fibre Charter Ministerial Forum is expected to be hosted by the Economy Secretary in the next few months.

The Scottish Government is building on the original 10 year non-domestic rates relief and this meets a 2021-22 Programme for Government commitment.

Offering the most extended period of rates relief in the UK, this will allow commercial planning for reinvestment into further fibre build and help to extend, build and enhance Scotland’s digital infrastructure.