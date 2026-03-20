Boosting community organisations

Funding to help local communities thrive.

More than 80 grassroots initiatives across Scotland will share in over £3 million funding to help deliver more ambitious community projects and activities and enable them to generate their own income.

To date the Strengthening Communities Programme has helped hundreds of organisations to develop and improve their work with local communities and boost local economies. This latest tranche of funding for 2026-27 will back community organisations to deliver local projects including spaces for business, improving access to employability and skills services, family and young people’s activities, and health and wellbeing support.

The First Minister announced the funding on a visit to the Usual Place in Dumfries – a charity that supports young people with learning disabilities to develop skills, gain qualifications and access employment.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Local organisations are best placed to understand what their communities need and how to deliver it. This programme helps to support and empower community initiatives to deliver what their area needs most – whether that is spaces for small businesses, culture and sport activities, or employability support.

“By providing this funding, we are helping organisations to become more financially resilient and develop the means to generate income for themselves. This will not only help boost local economies, but in turn help these projects generate more funds to serve wider community needs.

“The Usual Place is a fantastic example of this type of initiative. Their work to support young people with additional support needs to build community connections and friendships, and develop the skills needed to access employment, helps to improve peoples’ lives and future opportunities. I was pleased to visit the charity and see first-hand the difference it is making for people in Dumfries.”

Craig McEwen, Chief Executive at The Usual Place said:

“Following a very difficult year for The Usual Place, we are now in a much better financial position.

“With the interim funding found to give us breathing space and now the success in securing funds through the Strengthening Communities Programme, we have the space to create capacity to implement some strategic changes, decided by the Board of Trustees, to enable us to diversify our income streams to ensure a more stable future for The Usual Place. Over the past ten years we have put back into the economy of Dumfries and Galloway £9.8m, so our value speaks for itself.

“We thank the First Minister personally, and the Scottish Government for believing in the work we do in reducing the disability employment gap here in Dumfries & Galloway and beyond.”

Background

STRENGTHENING COMMUNITIES PROGRAMME - FUNDING BY ORGANISATION 2026/27

Organisation Name

Funding 2026/27

Active Communities

£39,461

Annan Harbour Action Group

£47,000

Antonine Sports Centre

£44,980

Ardrossan Community Development Trust

£40,679

Arisaig Community Trust

£46,604

Assynt Development Trust

£17,000

Belhelvie Community Trust

£26,325

Bluevale Community Club

£51,952

Bute Community Land Company

£17,760

Campsie Memorial Trust

£21,750

Castlemilk Community Football Trust

£53,000

Community Development Company of Nesting

£25,300

Comrie Development Trust

£53,000

Cromarty Community Development Trust

£33,100

Culbokie Community Trust

£30,277

Dalbeattie Community Initiative

£53,060

David Livingston Trust, Blantyre

£31,500

Development Coll

£41,597

Dufftown and District Community Association

£18,825

Dunvegan Community Trust

£26,661

Eday Partnership

£18,000

Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association (GURCA)

£8,500

Glengarry Community Woodlands

£20,000

Go Golspie

£40,000

Gorebridge Community Development Trust

£48,169

Grow 73

£18,688

Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust

£40,647

Heart of Newhaven

£47,356

Helmsdale & District Development Trust

£30,000

IG - Great Bernera Community Trust

£39,048

Inspired Community Enterprise Trust (ICET) (The Usual Place)

£25,402

Isle of Canna Community Development Trust

£12,537

Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust

£25,355

Isle of Luing Community Trust

£27,000

Kilmadock Development Trust

£10,049

Kinloch Historical Society

£35,000

Kinlochleven Community Trust

£24,110

Kinning Park Complex

£42,500

Kirkcolm Community Trust

£9,500

Kirkcudbright Development Trust

£32,500

Kirknewton Community Development Trust

£35,000

Lesmahagow Development Trust

£60,504

Linlithgow Community Development Trust

£34,885

Lochwinnoch Community Development Trust

£25,773

Lockerbie Old School

£53,500

Maslow's Community SCIO

£44,847

Midsteeple Quarter, Dumfries

£56,420

Minginish Community Association

£24,000

New Cumnock Development Trust

£44,563

Nith Valley Trust

£32,444

North Edinburgh R2 Co-ordinator (through Community Renewal Trust)

£56,205

North Glasgow Community Food Initiative

£29,388

North Ronaldsay Trust

£23,000

One Dalkeith

£36,057

Pollok United Nethercraigs CIC

£46,498

Portgordon Community Trust Limited

£28,723

Possilpark People's Trust

£32,700

Rannoch Community Trust

£43,722

Roseneath Pennisula West CDT

£44,500

Ruchazie Growing 21

£40,000

Sandness Community Development Group

£22,028

Scalloway Community Development Company

£38,468

Scourie Community Development Company

£12,000

Shapinsay Development Trust

£20,000

SHAX

£50,500

Sleat Community Trust

£38,601

South Islay Development Trust

£20,000

South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust

£33,990

Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry SCIO

£10,000

Stow Community Trust

£36,382

Stranraer Development Trust

£47,000

Stranraer Water Sports Association

£35,690

South West Arts & Music Project (SWAMP)

£20,000

Take a Bow Development Trust

£48,320

Tayport Community Trust

£48,638

The Furniture Project, Stranraer

£40,500

The Pavilion, Glasgow

£37,987

Three Kings Cullen Association

£40,800

Tiree Community Development Trust

£22,650

Torridon and District Community Association

£46,090

Unst Partnership

£37,288

Whitburn Community Development Trust

£37,195

Wick Development Trust

£26,030

Please note that all funding amounts are subject to due diligence.