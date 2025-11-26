Boosting global investment in Scotland

New portal InvestScotland showcases major projects.

A single online point of contact for global investors looking to participate in Scotland’s biggest projects has launched.

InvestScotland showcases large-scale investment opportunities in renewable energy and housing, including Kishorn Port, one of Scotland’s most strategically important deep-water facilities, and Coire Glas, a pumped storage hydro investment planned for the Great Glen. More opportunities will be added as the portal develops.

Announced yesterday by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes at the Investment Association conference in Edinburgh, InvestScotland will make it easier for international investors to participate in a range of major projects being planned or already underway.

The portal is part of wider efforts to further drive capital investment into Scotland. Earlier this year the first Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum was staged at Edinburgh Castle, next month the Scottish Government will host a meeting of the investment platform Investopia Global and work is progressing on developing a Scottish Bond following the announcement of strong credit ratings.

Ms Forbes said:

“InvestScotland opens the door for global investors to explore the exciting and expanding investment opportunities we have available.

“Scotland is already the most attractive UK location for foreign direct investment outside London. We are determined to build on that success as we drive the transformation of our economy.

“Creating the right conditions for investment to flow is critical to our economy and I am focused on providing the best environment for investors to succeed.”

Investment Association Chief Executive Officer Chris Cummings said:

“It’s fantastic to see the launch of the InvestScotland portal. Our members are already investing in Scottish infrastructure – supporting projects in energy, grid supply and beyond – and this new portal will make it even easier for global investors to participate in Scotland’s growth story.

“Investment managers are also investing in Scotland through their own businesses, with the expansion of technology and innovation roles across the sector. This dual commitment to building Scotland’s future and to growing its technology prowess demonstrates the confidence our industry has in Scotland as a world-class destination for investment, talent and innovation.”

Background

InvestScotland is hosted by Scottish Development International (SDI) and supplements more than 30 regional investment sites. Enquiries to the opportunities listed will be handled primarily by Scottish Development International with the support of investment specialists at the Scottish Government, its enterprise agencies and the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The Green Industrial Strategy sets out the Scottish Government’s priorities for the wind economy; carbon capture; hydrogen; green financial services; and clean energy-intensive industries.