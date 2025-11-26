Scottish Government
|Printable version
Boosting global investment in Scotland
New portal InvestScotland showcases major projects.
A single online point of contact for global investors looking to participate in Scotland’s biggest projects has launched.
InvestScotland showcases large-scale investment opportunities in renewable energy and housing, including Kishorn Port, one of Scotland’s most strategically important deep-water facilities, and Coire Glas, a pumped storage hydro investment planned for the Great Glen. More opportunities will be added as the portal develops.
Announced yesterday by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes at the Investment Association conference in Edinburgh, InvestScotland will make it easier for international investors to participate in a range of major projects being planned or already underway.
The portal is part of wider efforts to further drive capital investment into Scotland. Earlier this year the first Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum was staged at Edinburgh Castle, next month the Scottish Government will host a meeting of the investment platform Investopia Global and work is progressing on developing a Scottish Bond following the announcement of strong credit ratings.
Ms Forbes said:
“InvestScotland opens the door for global investors to explore the exciting and expanding investment opportunities we have available.
“Scotland is already the most attractive UK location for foreign direct investment outside London. We are determined to build on that success as we drive the transformation of our economy.
“Creating the right conditions for investment to flow is critical to our economy and I am focused on providing the best environment for investors to succeed.”
Investment Association Chief Executive Officer Chris Cummings said:
“It’s fantastic to see the launch of the InvestScotland portal. Our members are already investing in Scottish infrastructure – supporting projects in energy, grid supply and beyond – and this new portal will make it even easier for global investors to participate in Scotland’s growth story.
“Investment managers are also investing in Scotland through their own businesses, with the expansion of technology and innovation roles across the sector. This dual commitment to building Scotland’s future and to growing its technology prowess demonstrates the confidence our industry has in Scotland as a world-class destination for investment, talent and innovation.”
Background
InvestScotland is hosted by Scottish Development International (SDI) and supplements more than 30 regional investment sites. Enquiries to the opportunities listed will be handled primarily by Scottish Development International with the support of investment specialists at the Scottish Government, its enterprise agencies and the Scottish National Investment Bank.
The Green Industrial Strategy sets out the Scottish Government’s priorities for the wind economy; carbon capture; hydrogen; green financial services; and clean energy-intensive industries.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/boosting-global-investment-in-scotland/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Non-domestic rates relief statistics26/11/2025 16:10:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
More than 300,000 children supported by Scottish Child Payment26/11/2025 13:05:00
Commitment to eradicating child poverty
Sustained progress in clearing waiting times26/11/2025 12:05:00
New outpatient waits reduce for fifth month in a row.
Scotland’s export value declines26/11/2025 10:05:00
Valued at £38 billion in 2023, Scotland’s international exports are estimated to have fallen by 4 per cent in real terms since 2018, a comparison chosen for stability prior to economic impacts like pandemic lockdowns, EU withdrawal and the invasion of Ukraine.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 202525/11/2025 16:32:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2025.
Private Sector Rent Statistics, 2010 to 202525/11/2025 15:05:00
Statistics on annual average private sector rents to the end of September 2025 have been released today.
Mosmorran summit25/11/2025 10:05:00
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is to host a summit following a visit to the Exxon Mobil plant at Mosmorran with Scottish Enterprise’s Chief Executive, Adrian Gillespie, today.