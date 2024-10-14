techUK
Boosting Innovation: Science and Technology Venture Capital Fellowship Launches Second Round
The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), in collaboration with Imperial College London and the Royal Academy of Engineering, has launched the second round of its Science and Technology Venture Capital Fellowship (VCF) programme. This initiative, aimed at transitioning former founders into venture capital, is designed to cultivate the next generation of investors in the UK’s Deep Tech and Life Sciences sectors. As the application process is now open.
What is the Science and Technology Venture Capital Fellowship?
The VCF Fellowship is a unique opportunity to develop future leaders in venture capital, specifically those who will play a pivotal role in scaling innovative Deep Tech and Life Sciences companies. The programme provides participants with a blend of business education, hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technologies, and access to mentoring and networking opportunities. It’s also designed to be flexible, allowing participants to continue in full-time employment while pursuing the fellowship.
The programme brochure, outlining the course structure, key dates, lecturers, and Advisory Board members, is available here.
Who is the Fellowship For?
The programme, which costs £10,000, is targeting professionals with a passion for investing in innovation and scaling future industries. A limited number of scholarships, offering up to 50% off the fee, are also available, with a focus on supporting female investors and exited entrepreneurs. This is part of a broader goal to address the gender imbalance in the Science and Technology Venture Capital sector.
Key Dates and Deadlines
The deadline for applications has been extended to 31st October 2024. The first in-person session will take place from 25th–27th November 2024, with the official VCF launch event scheduled for late January 2025. The launch will feature senior representation from the government, Imperial College, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and key stakeholders in the Science and Technology venture capital ecosystem.
