Boosting local economies

Community Wealth Building Bill published.

A Bill designed to create jobs and drive economic growth across Scotland by promoting investment in communities has been published today.

The Community Wealth Building Bill is the first of its kind in the world and would require councils, National Health Service boards and other public bodies to take forward measures which boost their local economies.

These can include:

Buying more goods and services from their local companies

Promoting employee-owned businesses, co-operatives and social enterprises

Helping community groups to acquire and regenerate derelict sites

Supporting fair work practices including payment of the real Living Wage

Investment Minister Tom Arthur said:

“To create jobs and support thriving communities we want to ensure that more money spent in Scotland stays in Scotland. “This unique legislation will help to increase investment in local economies so that they become fairer, greener and more prosperous. “I visited Greencity Wholefoods to highlight how supporting practices such as paying the real Living Wage and being a worker’s co-operative benefits the economy and helps to address wealth inequalities.”

Background

The Community Wealth Building Bill is available to view on the Scottish Parliament’s website.