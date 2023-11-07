Innovation Agency
Boosting maternity and neonatal services
Our Maternity and Neonatal Safety Improvement Programme (MatNeoSIP) team and the North West NeoNatal Operational Delivery Network (NWODN) have been supporting maternity and neonatal teams across the North West to implement the optimisation of the pre-term infant care bundle.
There is strong evidence that babies who receive all aspects of the care bundle have better outcomes. MatNeo SIP is working to reduce variation in outcomes for mothers and babies across England.
The work that has taken place already has been outstanding and a focus for this year will be supporting teams to implement the care bundle as a pathway approach to ensure babies receive all eligible interventions.
Two new interventions are also being introduced:
- Ensure Caffeine is started within 24 hours of birth by all babies born at <30+0 weeks gestation
- Ensure Volume-Targeted Ventilation in combination with synchronised ventilation as the primary mode of respiratory support is given to babies born at <34+0 weeks gestation.
For the week from 6 November, MatNeoSIP and NWODN will be sharing the outstanding work they have achieved along with an event on 9 November, holding workshops and providing more information on the Optimisation Pathway. Follow us on social media to find out more.
