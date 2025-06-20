Boosting Scotland’s maritime sector

More than £9 million to create 300 jobs.

Funding of £9.22 million to support a training and skills academy has been awarded to BAE Systems.

The Scottish Enterprise support will form part of a project to modernise its shipyards on the Clyde, creating around 300 new jobs and securing over a thousand more.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes announced the funding during a visit to BAE Systems’ Applied Shipbuilding Academy, which provides training to help grow a skilled workforce across Scotland.

It is part of a wider £300 million investment by BAE Systems which includes a new shipbuilding facility and the adoption of pioneering manufacturing technologies to improve productivity.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“BAE Systems’ investment, supported by Scottish Enterprise, will radically transform shipbuilding on the Clyde - bringing state-of-the-art, globally competitive training and skills facilities, creating up to 300 new jobs and contributing wider economic benefits to Scotland.

“Projects like this will shape Scotland’s future workforce, developing the next generation of skilled professionals and supporting high-quality apprenticeship programmes.

“I am confident that this funding will help to secure the future of shipbuilding on the Clyde.”

Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business Simon Lister said:

“We welcome the additional funding from Scottish Enterprise that will help secure shipbuilding in Glasgow for generations to come.

“The funding supports our ambition to attract and retain the workforce of the future, providing people with the necessary skills to work in a highly specialised industry. This will also provide ongoing value and significant contribution to the Scottish economy.”

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie said:

“This significant strategic capital investment by BAE Systems in cutting-edge technologies and its commitment to helping upskill the shipbuilding industry and the broader maritime sector is exactly the kind of ambitious, transformative project we want to support through our mission-based approach to growing and strengthening Scotland’s economy.

“Not only will the project create hundreds of highly skilled jobs and protect many more, but it will also establish some of the most advanced and productive manufacturing facilities in the UK, helping to reduce the time it takes to build ships on the Clyde and open the door to global export opportunities.”

Scottish Enterprise has worked with BAE Systems for more than 10 years to encourage investment in its Govan and Scotstoun shipyards.

The Applied Shipbuilding Academy collaborates with schools, colleges and universities, suppliers, customers and local authorities to provide training and skills development across Scotland. It also partners with the National Manufacturing Institute for Scotland and the Clyde Maritime Industry Forum to share knowledge in advanced manufacturing across the Scottish maritime sector.

Background

The Scottish Enterprise funding includes a Research and Development grant of £7.4 million and a Training Aid grant of £1.8 million to maximise skills as well as providing a collegiate training facility, offering access to the broader industry via the Applied Shipbuilding Academy, overseen by BAE Systems as custodians of the Glasgow shipyards.

The BAE Systems project has a potential value to the economy (Gross Value Added) of £255 million over five years, rising to £1.1 billion over 10 years. It aligns with Scottish Enterprise’s mission-based approach to transforming Scotland’s economy, including increasing productivity through strategic capital investments.

The Academy in Glasgow is one of three dedicated BAE Systems training facilities, providing bespoke learning for just under 50,000 BAE employees across the UK.