Boosting the scale, scope and impact of WISER Africa to help nations across the continent build resilience to the changing climate

At COP29 in Baku, Minister for Development, Anneliese Dodds, recently announced an additional £30+ million investment from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to support the Met Office-led Weather and Climate Information Services (WISER) Africa programme.

This funding extends the impact of WISER, a flagship initiative designed to improve access to co-produced weather and climate information to enhance early warning systems for communities across Africa.

Since its inception in 2015, WISER has reached over 3.3 million households, delivering more than £200 million in socio-economic benefits. In 2022, the WISER programme extended to two additional regions – the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia Pacific, whilst expanding to working across West, East and Southern Africa.

The new funding will expand WISER Africa’s efforts to strengthen climate resilience, particularly as extreme weather and seasonal events become more frequent and severe. By co-designing weather and climate services with national meteorological agencies and local communities, WISER ensures that information is actionable and people-led, empowering vulnerable groups to make informed decisions and protect their livelihoods.

This investment marks a significant milestone, enabling WISER to scale its work, integrate future climate projections, and collaborate with regional, national and local partners for sustainable, long-term solutions. The UK’s commitment to international climate action is reinforced through this funding, which will help nations across Africa tackle the growing impacts of climate change and increase resilience for millions more people.

WISER Africa’s emphasis on gender equity and social inclusion (GESI) ensures that vulnerable populations are reached with timely, actionable climate information. This new funding will further strengthen the programme’s ability to reduce risks, save lives, and safeguard communities across the continent.

What does this mean for WISER Africa’s future?

The additional £30+ million investment brings the total funding for WISER Africa to £46.8 million since its launch in 2022—an investment that will significantly amplify the programme’s impact across the continent. Through existing and new granting opportunities available for partnership programmes, WISER Africa aims to capitalise and increase the value of this investment by strengthening global, regional, national coordination mechanisms and by reaching even more people through trusted community engagement projects.

Whether by assisting farmers with critical information about when to plant crops for the best yields or equipping informal settlements with life-saving early warning systems to prepare for storms that threaten to destroy homes, WISER Africa is putting the power of weather and climate information into the hands of those who need it most.

WISER will deliver even more transformative change based on three core principles that drive long-term, sustainable impact:

Co-production: Empowering communities through collaboration for real-world impact

WISER Africa’s success lies in its collaborative co-produced approach, bringing together a wide range of partners from regional to national and local levels. This ensures that the activities created are not only relevant but deeply rooted in the real-world needs of the communities WISER operates. With this new funding, our co-production model will continue to evolve, enabling WISER to design tailored, user-driven activities that have a lasting, sustainable impact. Think of it as a dynamic, cross-continental team effort—uniting expertise, local knowledge, and resources to drive meaningful change on the ground for maximum impact!

Gender, Equity, and Social Inclusion (GESI)

Climate change doesn’t affect everyone equally, and social inequalities often amplify vulnerability to extreme weather events. With this additional funding, WISER Africa can further strengthen its commitment to Gender, Equity, and Social Inclusion (GESI) - ensuring that marginalised groups are not only protected but empowered to drive climate action. Whether it’s supporting women farmers, educating the younger generation, or reaching out to those in informal settlements, WISER’s projects are designed to create equitable, inclusive outcomes that boost resilience for all.

Enhancing the use of co-produced weather and climate services for informed decision-making

At the core of WISER Africa’s mission is fostering collaboration across regional, national, and local levels to drive informed, proactive decision-making. By co-producing tailored weather and climate services, WISER empowers communities to take decisive, informed actions that reduce both immediate and long-term risks - ultimately safeguarding lives and livelihoods. This approach ensures that communities are not only prepared but are equipped with the knowledge and resources to act effectively and sustainably in the face of climate challenges.

Why does this matter?

Climate change is no longer a distant threat - it’s here, and its impacts are already being felt across the globe. WISER Africa is driving lasting change on the ground, working at regional, national and local levels to equip communities with the tools they need to not only survive, but thrive, in the face of increasingly volatile weather, seasonal and climate extremes. The goal is clear: to create a more resilient future where communities have the knowledge, support, and resources to protect themselves and make informed decisions.

With the increased support of the UK government, WISER Africa is poised to continue making a difference – helping to build a better tomorrow, today.

