Boosting the social care workforce

Campaign aims to help fill vacant posts.

A marketing campaign to support the recruitment of more adult social care workers has launched this week, to help address the high level of vacancies in the sector.

The campaign – titled ‘there is more to care than caring’ - will raise awareness of the career opportunities available in adult social care and encourage people to apply. Activity includes radio, outdoor and digital advertising, highlighting the important work done by adult social care workers.

It is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to attract more people to work in adult social care, retain existing staff and raise its status as a profession. This builds on a pay uplift for all adult social care staff which guarantees them a minimum of at least £10.90 an hour from this April.

Today, Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart visited Leuchie House, in North Berwick to see the work it does to support people affected by stroke, multiple sclerosis and neurological conditions.

Mr Stewart said:

“Working in adult social care can be challenging but offers the opportunity to have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives on a daily basis.

“We are increasing pay, improving terms and conditions in the sector, and developing clear career pathways for the workforce, ahead of the introduction of the National Care Service. This will lead to more rewarding roles for the existing adult social care workforce, and for new entrants to the profession.

“This campaign highlights that while relevant experience can help, it is core interpersonal skills such as communication, compassion, empathy and respect that are most highly valued. If these are skills you possess then adult social care could be the career for you.”

Background

Leuchie House, is a respite centre in North Berwick. Leuchie House which supports people with Multiple Sclerosis, who have had a stroke, or who are living with different neurological conditions, by providing essential short breaks for them. The centre also provides breaks for their guests’ carers or family members, either by taking on their caring responsibilities while they are at Leuchie House, or enabling them to have a break separately while their loved one is staying there.

The total cost of the campaign is £500,000 which includes media, production, PR and partnerships.

There's more to care than caring - Adult Social Care (caretocare.scot)