Scottish Government
|Printable version
Boosting the social care workforce
Campaign aims to help fill vacant posts.
A marketing campaign to support the recruitment of more adult social care workers has launched this week, to help address the high level of vacancies in the sector.
The campaign – titled ‘there is more to care than caring’ - will raise awareness of the career opportunities available in adult social care and encourage people to apply. Activity includes radio, outdoor and digital advertising, highlighting the important work done by adult social care workers.
It is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to attract more people to work in adult social care, retain existing staff and raise its status as a profession. This builds on a pay uplift for all adult social care staff which guarantees them a minimum of at least £10.90 an hour from this April.
Today, Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart visited Leuchie House, in North Berwick to see the work it does to support people affected by stroke, multiple sclerosis and neurological conditions.
Mr Stewart said:
“Working in adult social care can be challenging but offers the opportunity to have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives on a daily basis.
“We are increasing pay, improving terms and conditions in the sector, and developing clear career pathways for the workforce, ahead of the introduction of the National Care Service. This will lead to more rewarding roles for the existing adult social care workforce, and for new entrants to the profession.
“This campaign highlights that while relevant experience can help, it is core interpersonal skills such as communication, compassion, empathy and respect that are most highly valued. If these are skills you possess then adult social care could be the career for you.”
Background
Leuchie House, is a respite centre in North Berwick. Leuchie House which supports people with Multiple Sclerosis, who have had a stroke, or who are living with different neurological conditions, by providing essential short breaks for them. The centre also provides breaks for their guests’ carers or family members, either by taking on their caring responsibilities while they are at Leuchie House, or enabling them to have a break separately while their loved one is staying there.
The total cost of the campaign is £500,000 which includes media, production, PR and partnerships.
There's more to care than caring - Adult Social Care (caretocare.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/boosting-the-social-care-workforce/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Help with council tax bills25/01/2023 12:25:00
Minister urges people to check eligibility for support.
Quarterly Housing Statistics, January 202324/01/2023 14:05:00
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Legal Aid £11m package agreed23/01/2023 12:25:00
Funding secures free legal services to those most in need.
Resilience committee on health pressures20/01/2023 16:15:00
Further meeting to discuss demands on the system.
Investing in sustainable agriculture20/01/2023 13:25:00
Fund supports world-leading climate change ambitions.