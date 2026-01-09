Boosting trade and clean energy

Partnership to increase economic opportunities with the Greater Paris Region.

Scottish businesses will benefit from strengthened links with the Greater Paris Region following a new partnership agreement between the Scottish Government and Île-de-France.

The Memorandum of Understanding, to be signed today by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and President of the Île-de-France Region Valérie Pécresse, creates a framework for closer economic ties, trade missions and business delegations between Scotland and the Greater Paris area.

Building on the Scottish Government's economic growth agenda, the agreement focuses on five key areas of boosting trade and innovation, tackling climate change, expanding cultural exchange, deepening university research links, and promoting equality and fighting discrimination against women and girls.

Potential projects include collaboration on the production of green energy, identifying business opportunities and organising reciprocal trade missions.

Universities, research centres and the creative sectors in Scotland and Greater Paris will be encouraged to collaborate, while joint initiatives could help tackle the gender pay gap and combat violence against women.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“Greater Paris is home to more than 12 million people and one of Europe's most dynamic economies. This significant partnership will focus the historic relationship between Scotland and France on modern economic priorities. “Scotland’s unique strengths, expertise and innovation are recognised around the world. By promoting closer relationships at a government level we can create opportunities for businesses and researchers to expand their markets, develop new collaborations and drive growth.”

Madame Pécresse said:

“I am delighted with this valuable, concrete, and forward-looking partnership. During my visit to Edinburgh in 2022, we confirmed our shared determination to work together in strategic sectors, particularly in terms of combating climate change. “With this signing, we will strengthen our economic, academic and cultural ties, carry out joint projects in favour of the climate and develop synergies between our respective economic development agencies.”

Background Memorandum of Understanding with Île-de-France Region