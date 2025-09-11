Boosting trade during global uncertainty

Increasing investment and new priority export markets.

Targeted funding has delivered a significant increase in the number of trade missions involving Scottish exporters in 2025.

The Scottish Government has already approved 17 Scottish Chamber of Commerce missions to countries including the United States, China, Singapore, and Germany. This compares with 13 missions for the whole of 2024 and follows a £1.6 million funding boost to implement the First Minister's Six Point Export plan, which expands assistance for exporters in the face of geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs and the continuing impact Brexit.

As well as supporting the 33% increase in the number of Chamber trade missions, the funding will enable enterprise agencies to help an extra 100 exporters find new customers and generate an additional £75 million of forecast export sales.

The figures are released today ahead of a Scottish Parliament debate on growing Scotland's exports and the publication of an updated version of the Scottish Government's export strategy, A Trading Nation.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

"Scotland has always been a strong trading nation. We have a long and rich history of producing goods and services that are highly regarded and sought after across the world.

"In the current global climate, it is important that we increase our support to exporters in both new and existing markets.

"Recognising the continued importance of the US market, we have awarded a new contract to identify export opportunities in specific states. And this week First Minister has been pressing the case in person with the President of the United States for the removal of tariffs on Scotch whisky.

"At the same we are looking to bolster trade links with countries such as Ukraine, where Scottish products and expertise can help provide support in its hour of need.

"Businesses may face new barriers to trade but the potential for Scottish products remains huge. The Scottish Government will do everything in its power to support exporters and build on the highest ever forecast export sales figures of £2.46 billion for 2024-25."

Background

The updated strategy identifies six new Special Interest Markets for focused export promotion activity - Ukraine, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Korea.

The Scottish Parliament will this afternoon debate Supporting Scottish Exports in Response to Global Uncertainty.

