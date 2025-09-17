Border controls in Europe undermine the Schengen Area and the EU itself

EXPERT COMMENT

Despite pressure from the far-right, European countries should prioritize a common approach over narrow national interests, or risk the EU’s core principles being undermined.

During the so-called ‘refugee crisis’ in 2015, Germany’s then-Chancellor Angela Merkel championed a ‘welcome culture’ with her famous slogan: ‘Wir schaffen das’ (‘We can do this’). But her approach, through which Germany welcomed approximately 1.1 million asylum seekers across its borders that year, sparked significant divisions within Europe and presented challenges to Germany’s societal structures with mixed economic results.

Fast forward to 2025, and Germany has shifted to a stricter approach to refugees under the new government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This shift, driven by what the government has said are its concerns over ‘security’ and ‘integration’, features tightened asylum laws, more deportations, and a focus on limiting ‘irregular’ migration.

As part of this approach, the German government has also extended border controls with neighbouring countries until March 2026. These controls had been imposed by the previous government in September 2024 but were due to expire in September this year.

Germany’s extension of controls reflects a broader European-wide push to curb ‘illegal’ immigration and a response to public sentiment. Amid pressure from the far-right, various European governments have imposed border checks, citing concerns over public ‘security’.

Alongside concerns over the impact on migrants’ rights, this shift towards internal border checks across European countries also threatens to undermine core EU principles, especially freedom of movement within the bloc, and could even damage the credibility of shared EU law.

