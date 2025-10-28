Border Force officer charged after 25kg heroin seized

A Border Force officer has been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Syed Shah, 39, of Hodge Hill, Birmingham was arrested by NCA officers on Friday 24 October at Birmingham Airport after the discovery of 25kgs of heroin in the suitcase of Zahida Perveen, aged 67, from Openshaw, Manchester.

She was arrested shortly after arriving into Birmingham Airport on a flight from Pakistan.

A third individual, Shahid Butt, 52 from Saltley, Birmingham was also arrested in connection with the offence.

All three have been charged with conspiracy to import class A drugs, with Shah and Butt also facing money laundering charges and will be appearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning.