Border Force officer jailed after supplying MDMA

A corrupt former border officer from Kent has been sentenced after supplying class A drugs, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency

Gareth Glynn Davies, 44, of Cleves Way, Ashford, was arrested in January 2020 by officers from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit, in an operation supported by Border Force.

Davies, who worked as a field intelligence officer for Border Force at Folkestone at the time, became subject of an investigation after information was passed to the NCA that he may be involved in drug supply.

He was put under surveillance in late 2019. The investigation included the use of surveillance and a range of undercover tactics.

Over the coming weeks, he had a number of meetings with a contact, who he arranged to sell drugs to.

On 21 January 2020 he supplied four pills to the contact as a taster, with a promise of 5,000 more to follow.

Following the handover, Davies was arrested. Searches of his car and home address led to the recovery of a lock knife, rambo knife, machete, two knuckle dusters and a baton that should have been returned when he left the Prison Service.

He was subsequently charged with two drug supply offences, and dismissed from his role at Border Force.

Davies pleaded guilty on 15 April 2024 to both counts on the indictment. He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court yesterday to five years and 11 months.

Dave Rock, from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said:

“It is a priority for the NCA to tackle insider threat and corruption at the border, and we work extremely closely with our colleagues at Border Force every day to prevent illegal drugs entering the UK.

“Davies thought he was beyond the reach of the law, willingly disclosing information that revealed his criminality.

“The class A drugs trade has a devastating impact on communities across the country, and Davies’ conviction is a reminder to anyone involved that all those who play a part in it, however large or small, will face justice.”