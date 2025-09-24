Border Force outsmarts criminal gangs to seize 1 tonne of cocaine

Border Force has seized £72 million worth of cocaine following a tense operation that risked a huge compensation bill had their search proved unsuccessful.

Criminal gangs had hidden more than one tonne of deadly drugs from South America inside two industrial generators valued at £720,000.

The seizure, which took place at London Gateway, shows how organised crime groups are using ever-more sophisticated methods to evade detection.

Smugglers would have known Border Force faced paying out hundreds of thousands of pounds had they damaged the combined 40 tonnes of equipment without detecting anything.

Despite these increasingly common tactics, experienced officers acted on strong intelligence to strike a significant blow against the criminal networks.

Home Office Minister Mike Tapp yesterday said:

Vile drug smugglers thought the threat of a huge damages bill would scare Border Force off intercepting this deadly cocaine haul. Our first-class officers were one step ahead, using their experience and nous to cost criminal gangs £72 million. Under our Plan for Change, we continue to work with international partners to secure our borders and prevent dangerous drugs from inflicting misery on our streets.

Following Border Force’s seizure earlier this year, the National Crime Agency investigated the case and a suspect has since been charged.

The prosecution comes as cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales rose by 31% between 2022 and 2023 and is just one recent example of criminals using fear of financial sanctions to deter law enforcement.

On 29 August, a shipment of highly valuable solar water heaters weighing over a tonne arrived from Mexico. Upon inspection officers seized over 100kg of methamphetamine with a street value of £8 million. Drugs have also been found hidden in crane arms.

Despite the smuggling gangs’ new tactics, Border Force is set for another record-breaking year for cocaine seizures – with officers using intelligence and technology more than ever.

In June, officers seized 2.4 tonnes of cocaine worth £100 million from a vessel travelling from South America. This was the sixth largest detection on record.