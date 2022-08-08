WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Boris Johnson should act now to ensure his successor can manage cost of living crisis
CBI chief proposes four actions to end the August power vacuum
The CBI Director-General, Tony Danker, has urged the Prime Minister and Chancellor to not allow for a Summer of drift in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. Recognising that a new Prime Minister and Chancellor will have their own thinking, the UK’s leading business group has set out four clear actions for the Government to undertake, allowing the next No 10 occupant to make an immediate impact.
Those actions include:
- Cost of Living Pledge - The PM must bring together both leadership candidates in the next two weeks to agree a way forward to support people and businesses with energy bills once the OFGEM price cap is announced on 26th August. This will allow the current Prime Minister to issue reassurances on 26th that people will be significantly supported – not waiting until 5 September or later
- Put the Office for Budget Responsibility on official notice that an emergency budget is likely in September, whoever wins, and they must prepare their forecast immediately and with haste
- Direct the Cabinet Secretary to prepare options - a package of choices that can be proposed to the leadership candidates now on how to support the most vulnerable people and firms through the autumn and winter. The Cabinet Secretary should also make officials available to both camps to support preparation
- Take overdue, pro-growth decisions now - Government should keep making the decisions and delivering to help build business confidence over the next 4 weeks. For example:
- Clarifying the status of key projects, such as the planned investment commitments to the Ox-Cam Arc, among others;
- Adding immediate flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy for one year;
- Getting going on a new shortage occupations list and add sectors with obvious shortages, like aviation, until that review can be completed;
- Cutting approval times for new offshore wind farms from four years to one.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, recently said:
“The economic situation people and businesses are facing requires all hands to the pump this summer. We simply cannot afford a summer of Government inactivity while the leadership contest plays out followed by a slow start from a new Prime Minister and Cabinet.
“The Prime Minister and Chancellor should be taking the next few weeks to grip the emerging crisis and the planning required to tackle it. This will also give their successor – whomever that may be – the very best chance of getting quickly out of the blocks.
“That means whirring the Whitehall machine into action to prepare for day one of a new premiership, allowing the candidates to interact now with officials on what can be done to help the most vulnerable people and businesses as inflation continues to rise.
“Crucially, there is going to be a great deal of worry for many over how they will pay their energy bills after the next price cap. It makes no sense to wait an agonising 10 days or so from the price cap announcement to ‘day one’ of a new leader. That means the Prime Minister and the candidates should come together to agree a common pledge to support people and help quell fears.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
It’s time for companies to rein in their profits – not for hard pressed workers to cut back even further08/08/2022 16:05:00
TUC Head of Economics Kate Bell recently (05 August 2022) commented on the Governor of the Bank of England’s suggestion that workers’ pay should not keep up with the cost of living and that workers with bargaining power in particular should show restraint
TUC – 3 in 10 key worker households in the North West have children living in poverty08/08/2022 12:15:00
3 in 10 (29%) key worker households in the North West have children living in poverty, new TUC research recently (05 August 2022) revealed.
Counter inflation with profit restraint and pay rises – not rate rises, says TUC05/08/2022 15:10:00
TUC head of economics Kate Bell yesterday commented on the announcement to raise interest rates by 0.5%.
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision05/08/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest UK interest rate decision.
CBI NI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision05/08/2022 09:05:00
CBI NI yesterday responded to Bank of England interest rate decision.
UK Space Agency: Dstl and UKSA plan closer collaboration04/08/2022 16:07:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the UK Space Agency will investigate ways to collaborate more closely.
Wales TUC: How can one sustain a good living in the creative sector?04/08/2022 12:15:00
The National Eisteddfod reminds of the wealth of talent that Wales has. But how can we make sure that enough people with the right skills can make the most of new jobs in the creative sector in Wales and beyond?
UNICEF welcomes extension of truce in Yemen and calls for more action for protection of children from violence and remnants of war04/08/2022 10:10:00
At least 113 children were killed or injured in Yemen since the announcement of the truce beginning of April
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas meets refugee families in Poland04/08/2022 09:10:00
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas travelled to Poland this week to meet refugee children and families who fled the war in Ukraine.