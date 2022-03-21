EU News
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends sanctions regime until 31 March 2024
The Council recently (18 March 2022) adopted a decision extending the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina until 31 March 2024.
The European Union will therefore keep its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on individuals or entities who undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order and international personality of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Restrictive measures can also be imposed against those who seriously threaten the security situation in the country, or undermine the Dayton/Paris General Framework Agreement for Peace.
Restrictive measures framework provides for a ban on travelling to the EU for natural persons, and an asset freeze for individuals and entities. In addition, EU persons are forbidden from making funds available to those listed. For the time being, no individual or entity is subject to restrictive measures within this framework.
The Council reiterates its unequivocal commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU perspective as a single, united and sovereign country. The Council deeply regrets the prolonged political crisis in the country, urges a full return to the State institutions, and calls on the country's leaders to refocus on the implementation of the reforms necessary to advance on the EU path, including the constitutional and electoral reform and in the field of rule of law.
