Bosnia and Herzegovina’s future cannot be held hostage by divisive politics: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (12 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The United Kingdom thanks High Representative Christian Schmidt for his dedicated service supporting peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and for his contribution to implementing the Dayton Peace Agreement.

The Peace Implementation Council will now take forward the selection and appointment of a successor.

We reiterate our support for a fully empowered High Representative as the cornerstone of civilian implementation of Dayton.

We remain deeply concerned by the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As the report sets out, some political actors continue to subvert democratic processes.

They are obstructing legislative activity and abusing constitutional safeguards, stalling progress on Euro-Atlantic integration and the 5+2 agenda, including state property.

Recent elections in Republika Srpska were marked by significant electoral fraud.

With democracy and rule of law under attack, international support remains vital.

We reiterate the importance of constitutional reform that reflects the needs of all citizens and implements European Court of Human Rights jurisprudence.

In this election year, we underline the importance of strengthening democratic resilience.

We support the rollout of election technology as a practical step to reduce fraud and rebuild public confidence in elections.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s future cannot be held hostage by divisive politics.

Various players are stoking ethnic and religious tensions as a way of advancing their pernicious agendas and stirring up more tension between all of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s communities.

Divisive rhetoric, including calls for secession or a third entity, is anti-Dayton and risks peace and stability.

We call on all parties to reject all narratives which deepen divisions and misrepresent the country’s challenges.

President, Dayton obliges all parties to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Full respect for Dayton remains essential.

The report and ongoing political challenges underline why the High Representative, including the use of executive powers where necessary, remains vital.

The Security Council endorsed Dayton under Chapter VII, including the High Representative, who is appointed by the Peace Implementation Council.

While the United Kingdom supports progress on the 5+2 agenda, those conditions have not yet been met.

Until they are, the role of the High Representative remains essential to safeguarding Dayton and ensuring peace and stability.

We call once again on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s politicians to respect Dayton and the constitutional order, focus on practical reforms in the interests of all citizens, and for the international community to support these efforts.