Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s future cannot be held hostage by divisive politics: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (12 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Bosnia & Herzegovina.
The United Kingdom thanks High Representative Christian Schmidt for his dedicated service supporting peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and for his contribution to implementing the Dayton Peace Agreement.
The Peace Implementation Council will now take forward the selection and appointment of a successor.
We reiterate our support for a fully empowered High Representative as the cornerstone of civilian implementation of Dayton.
We remain deeply concerned by the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
As the report sets out, some political actors continue to subvert democratic processes.
They are obstructing legislative activity and abusing constitutional safeguards, stalling progress on Euro-Atlantic integration and the 5+2 agenda, including state property.
Recent elections in Republika Srpska were marked by significant electoral fraud.
With democracy and rule of law under attack, international support remains vital.
We reiterate the importance of constitutional reform that reflects the needs of all citizens and implements European Court of Human Rights jurisprudence.
In this election year, we underline the importance of strengthening democratic resilience.
We support the rollout of election technology as a practical step to reduce fraud and rebuild public confidence in elections.
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s future cannot be held hostage by divisive politics.
Various players are stoking ethnic and religious tensions as a way of advancing their pernicious agendas and stirring up more tension between all of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s communities.
Divisive rhetoric, including calls for secession or a third entity, is anti-Dayton and risks peace and stability.
We call on all parties to reject all narratives which deepen divisions and misrepresent the country’s challenges.
President, Dayton obliges all parties to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Full respect for Dayton remains essential.
The report and ongoing political challenges underline why the High Representative, including the use of executive powers where necessary, remains vital.
The Security Council endorsed Dayton under Chapter VII, including the High Representative, who is appointed by the Peace Implementation Council.
While the United Kingdom supports progress on the 5+2 agenda, those conditions have not yet been met.
Until they are, the role of the High Representative remains essential to safeguarding Dayton and ensuring peace and stability.
We call once again on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s politicians to respect Dayton and the constitutional order, focus on practical reforms in the interests of all citizens, and for the international community to support these efforts.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/bosnia-and-herzegovinas-future-cannot-be-held-hostage-by-divisive-politics-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Russia’s attack on cooperative security in Europe: UK statement to the OSCE14/05/2026 15:25:00
Ambassador Holland welcomed the US-brokered ceasefire and Ukraine’s efforts to pursue peace, condemns Russia's mass attack on Kyiv and highlighted how Russia’s actions have undermined cooperative security, OSCE mechanisms and trust.
Russia’s Militarised Economy and the Destabilising Effects on Regional Security: UK Statement to the OSCE14/05/2026 14:10:00
UK Senior Military Advisor, Colonel Joby Rimmer warns that Russia’s selective ceasefires mask bad faith engagement, a war dependent economy, and growing militarisation, making Moscow more coercive and risk tolerant. Russia’s actions, not its rhetoric, demonstrate the absence of any genuine commitment to a lasting peace in Europe.
UKHSA update on the hantavirus cruise ship outbreak13/05/2026 12:23:00
Latest information on cases including British nationals.
UK statement to the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship Conference “Anticipating Technologies – for a safe and humane future”.13/05/2026 10:25:00
Sarah Spencer, UK Tech Envoy, underlined the opportunities and risks of frontier technologies, stressing responsible governance, partnerships and dialogue through the OSCE. She reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine, condemned Russia’s illegal invasion, and highlighted the OSCE’s role in ensuring technological progress strengthens security, stability and a more humane future (12 May 2026).
UK sanctions Iranian targets in response to national security threats12/05/2026 12:25:00
Foreign Secretary announces sanctions against organisations and individuals enabling hostile Iranian activity.
UK targets hostile and heinous Russian activity with latest sanctions12/05/2026 10:25:00
The UK is exposing and taking action against Russia’s hostile and heinous activity at every level, from its systematic campaign to forcibly deport and militarise Ukrainian children to recent attempts to interfere in upcoming Armenian elections.
Statement: FCDO summons Chinese Ambassador11/05/2026 16:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office summoned the Chinese Ambassador on Friday 8 May following convictions under the National Security Act.
Settlements in the West Bank are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease: UK statement at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank11/05/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (08 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank.
European Political Community Summit in Armenia: UK statement to the OSCE11/05/2026 11:20:00
The UK welcomed Armenia’s successful hosting of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, reaffirmed UK support for Armenia’s democratic resilience, and highlighted the agreement of a new UK–Armenia Strategic Partnership (07 May 2026).
UK and others announce that the recipient of the 2026 Democracy Defenders Award is PromoLex from Moldova.08/05/2026 15:10:00
The Democracy Defenders Award recognises the contribution civil society makes to promoting democracy in the OSCE region. PromoLex promotes democratic values, developing a strong civil society and implementing internationally recognised human rights standards in Moldova (07 May 2026).