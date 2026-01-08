NHS England
Bounce back in winter viruses as NHS top doctor warns ‘the worst is far from over’
Christmas and New Year gatherings may have caused a bounce back in winter viruses, as the health service also grapples with a vicious cold snap.
Figures published today show that the number of patients in hospital beds with flu has risen by 9% on the previous week (2,924), following two weeks where that number had fallen.
The average number of patients in hospital with Norovirus and Covid per day was also up on the previous week, and overall bed occupancy was up 5% on the previous week at just under 92%.
There were more than 5,100 more ambulance handovers last week (101,177) than the same week last year. These figures include New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest nights of the year for ambulance crews.
Despite the pressure, the average ambulance handover time (37 minutes 44 seconds) was more than 16 minutes quicker than the same time last year – although was down on the week before.
The NHS has now delivered more than 18.6m flu vaccines this season, up by over half a million than the same time last year, with thousands of appointments still available for people to get protected.
Next week the NHS will send thousands of reminders to parents of children with certain health conditions to come forward for their flu jabs, which will be available from their local GP practice.
NHS national medical director Professor Meghana Pandit said:
“It’s clear that the worst is far from over for the NHS this winter, with hospitals again experiencing a rise in patients admitted with flu and other respiratory virus cases last week.
“The cold weather also means we are also seeing more vulnerable patients with respiratory problems in A&E and more injuries from slips and falls due to the icy conditions, so it remains an extremely busy time.
“Staff continue to work incredibly hard and we are seeing teams across the country pulling out all the stops to ensure patients get the care they need. It remains important that people come forward for care as usual and there are still plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated and get protected against flu.”
Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:
“Today’s data shows we are not out of the woods yet. While the NHS is better prepared and performing more strongly than this time last year thanks to the tireless work of staff, the current cold snap is putting fresh pressure on frontline services.
“Flu can be serious, particularly for older people, young children and those with underlying conditions, and vaccination remains the best protection. I urge everyone who is eligible to get their flu jab as soon as possible.
“By acting now, we can help keep people out of hospital, support our NHS staff through the toughest weeks of winter, and ensure emergency care is there for those who need it most.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/01/bounce-back-in-winter-viruses-as-nhs-top-doctor-warns-the-worst-is-far-from-over/
