Bournemouth and Poole College: “These qualifications empowered learners and enhanced their professional capabilities”

At Bournemouth and Poole College, adult education is about supporting people to build confidence, develop new skills and create meaningful progression opportunities – whether that is for personal growth, wellbeing or career advancement.

As the largest provider of further education and apprenticeships in its local area, the College delivers a wide range of NCFE qualifications. These include mental health, dementia care, autism, counselling skills, health and nutrition, alongside business-focused subjects such as digital marketing, business start-up and business improvement techniques.

Together, Bournemouth and Poole College and NCFE are helping adult learners take positive steps forward at every stage of their learning journey.

Flexible learning for adult success

During 2025–26, around 2,000 adult learners are studying on fully funded online courses at Bournemouth and Poole College, with each learner enrolling for vastly different reasons. Some are focused on improving their confidence or wellbeing, while others are looking to gain new skills or progress in their careers.

The flexibility of online learning allows learners to fit study around work and personal commitments, supporting engagement and course completion.

James Sewell, Online Adult Courses Programme Leader at Bournemouth and Poole College, explains: “Many of our adult learners choose to progress their online studies from the comfort of their own home, often completing two to three online courses on average.

“Following initial qualifications, learners frequently move on to related subjects or higher levels, building confidence and broadening their professional skills.”

This flexible approach has enabled adult learners to remain motivated while steadily building knowledge and confidence over time.

Delivering quality and best practice

The College’s strong focus on quality and learner-centred delivery has been recognised through External Quality Assurance activity.

Sharon Moss, External Quality Assurer at NCFE, said: “Following my recent External Quality Assurance review, Bournemouth and Poole College has been recognised for demonstrating exceptional practice. The College’s high standards, strong leadership, and unwavering learner centred culture underpin its continued success.

“This commitment to excellence ensures the College consistently delivers outstanding outcomes for its learners and wider community. This is very much aligned with our core purpose at NCFE – promoting and advancing learning to create a fairer, more inclusive society.”

This recognition reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to ensuring learners receive a high-quality educational experience.

Making a real difference to learners’ lives

Importantly, NCFE qualifications are having a measurable impact on adult learners at Bournemouth and Poole College. The College regularly reviews and acts on learner feedback through its Adult Funded Online Course Destination Survey.

Survey results show that over 98% of learners feel more confident after completing their course. Many learners also report improvements in wellbeing, self-awareness, and sense of purpose.

There is a clear positive impact on employability, too – learners report feeling more confident in their roles, better prepared for further study and more ready to take the next step in their careers. Overall satisfaction remains very high, with 98% of learners rating the courses positively, and 97% saying they would recommend them to others.

Reflecting on the impact of these qualifications, James said: “The impact of NCFE qualifications on our learners has been profound. We see how these qualifications have empowered individuals, expanded their knowledge, and enhanced their professional capabilities, ultimately benefiting both themselves and their communities.”

I enjoyed the opportunity to relate personal experience and life skills to the assessments. Being able to draw upon learned experiences made it easier for me to relate to the questions in each assessment.

Tom, Level 2 Certificate in Counselling Skills learner

Charting clear pathways to progression

Progression is a key feature of the adult learning offer at Bournemouth and Poole College. Many learners move from Level 2 to Level 3 qualifications, while others choose to complete multiple courses across different subject areas to broaden their knowledge and skills.

For learners studying counselling skills, the opportunity to connect learning with lived experience has been particularly valuable.

Tom, a learner who recently completed the Level 2 Certificate in Counselling Skills, shared his experience: “I enjoyed the opportunity to relate personal experience and life skills to the assessments. Being able to draw upon learned experiences made it easier for me to relate to the questions in each assessment.”

Another learner, Iris, who has also recently completed the Level 2 Certificate Diploma in Counselling Skills, said: “I have really enjoyed the self-learning journey throughout this course. The learning portal offers a wide range of tools and interactive activities, which made the content engaging and easy to follow. These resources supported different learning styles and helped reinforce my understanding in a practical way.”

Progression as a personal journey

For others, progression has become a deeply personal journey. Another learner explained: “After completing my Level 2 Certificate in Counselling Skills, I felt an immediate connection to the field, particularly through developing effective listening skills that had a real impact on my life. Progressing through Level 2 and now to Level 3 has been a deeply personal and rewarding journey, allowing me to build on those foundations while growing in self-awareness, resilience, and confidence.

“Along the way, my own life experiences have strengthened my empathy and deepened my understanding of the connection between mental and emotional well-being. Each stage of training has encouraged me to reflect more deeply, not only on theory, but on my own personal development and how I relate to others.

“This progression has confirmed my passion for counselling and my commitment to continue training, with the goal of supporting others in developing healthier mindsets and finding their own path toward healing and well-being.”

Working in partnership with NCFE

For Bournemouth and Poole College, NCFE continues to be a trusted partner for providing resources, guidance, and support to help deliver high-quality adult education and strong learner outcomes.

James shared how: “NCFE plays an important role in helping us deliver high-quality adult education. Together, we support learners, strengthen communities and create opportunities for the future. We would recommend NCFE qualifications for their quality, support and clear progression routes.”

Through this partnership, Bournemouth and Poole College continues to support adult learners to achieve their goals and make a lasting positive impact in their lives and communities.

To find out more about NCFE mental health and counselling courses available for your adult learners, visit our website.