Bovine TB long term trends show progress, with targeted action in key areas

Bovine TB cases in Wales continue to decline overall, with a targeted approach taken in hot-spot areas and specific projects taking place in Pembrokeshire and Anglesey.

In an update to the Senedd yesterday [Tuesday, 14 November] the Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said new incidents have decreased by over 18% in the 12 months to June this year, when compared to the same period five years ago – and the number of animals slaughtered for TB control has also decreased by almost 5%.

The Pembrokeshire TB Project is progressing with the team actively engaging with 15 farms selected by the six local veterinary practices involved.

The project involves the piloting of novel approaches over and above the statutory measures currently available. These focus on farmers and their vets working together to develop tailored, herd-level measures, including heightened biosecurity and ways of managing high-risk animals.

The Minister also gave an update on the situation on Anglesey where additional measures including pre-movement testing are being introduced.

Changes to come as part of the five-year Delivery Plan published earlier this year include, from February 2024, the reintroduction of Pre-Movement Testing for cattle movements within, and from the Low TB Area. Also the requirement for Post-Movement Testing in the Intermediate TB Areas will be extended and permit the display of TB Free herd information on ibTB helping farmers’ to make informed purchasing decisions.

Recruitment to the Eradication Programme Board and the new Technical Advisory Group is underway and the Welsh Government are encouraging those with the relevant skills and experience to apply by the end of the month.

The Minister reiterated the on-farm slaughter policy would be looked at, particularly for heavily pregnant animals, and would be considered as a matter of urgency by the Technical Advisory Group.

The Minister said: