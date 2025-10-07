Business Companion
Bovine tuberculosis: Godfray evidence review update 2025
In 2018, the Government commissioned an independent bovine TB strategy review of our strategy for achieving officially bovine tuberculosis free (OTF) status in England by 2038. The review was led by Professor Sir Charles Godfray, supported by a small working group.
In August 2024, the Government announced the start of work to co-design a comprehensive new bovine TB strategy for England.
To ensure the new strategy benefits from the latest evidence, in December 2024, Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner asked Professor Godfray for his support in reconvening a panel of experts to independently consider any substantive new evidence.
This latest report is an update to the summary and conclusions of the 2018 review.
(Source: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 4 September 2025 (updated 26 September))
For more information on this subject, see 'Bovine tuberculosis'.
