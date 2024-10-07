Welsh Government
Bowel screening age lowered to 50 in Wales
Thousands more people will automatically receive at-home bowel screening tests to help save more lives.
Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, with more than 2,000 people diagnosed every year in Wales.
But when caught in its early stages, the cancer is treatable, curable and survival chances increase significantly.
From Wednesday 9 October, 50-year-olds registered with a GP in Wales will be offered self-screening for bowel cancer for the first time and will receive a screening kit in the post.
Screening can help spot bowel cancer before symptoms start and detect polyps – noncancerous growths – which can be removed and prevent cancer from developing in the first place.
Over the last 3 years, the age of bowel cancer screening has been lowered in Wales, in line with recommendations from the UK National Screening Committee.
Reducing the age range has helped to detect more bowel cancers and at an earlier stage.
The screening process involves an easy-to-use faecal immunochemical test (FIT), which has increased sensitivity and can better detect bowel cancer, helping to increase the screening uptake in the current cohort of men and women aged 51 to 74.
The screening programme for 50-year-olds will come into full effect gradually over the coming 12 months.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:
We are committed to improving cancer outcomes in Wales, and the best way to do this is to detect and diagnose more cancers at an earlier stage – screening helps us to do this.
The earlier bowel cancer is diagnosed, the more treatable it’s likely to be. Evidence shows that there is a 90% cure rate for cancers detected through bowel screening, and almost 9 out of 10 people survive bowel cancer when it’s diagnosed at the earliest stage.
I am delighted that thousands more people in Wales will be receiving the easy-to-use bowel screening test in the comfort of their homes.
I urge everyone who is eligible, to complete the test when received, because it really could save your life
Head of Bowel Screening Wales at Public Health Wales, Steve Court, said:
We are very pleased to welcome the expansion of the Bowel Screening Wales programme to include people aged 50 to 74.
Early detection is vital in the fight against bowel cancer, and screening can catch signs of the disease before symptoms even appear.
I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take part in this lifesaving programme when they receive their kit, as it can significantly improve survival rates by identifying cancer at an early, more treatable stage.
Gerard McMahon, Head of Policy and Influencing (Devolved Nations) for Bowel Cancer UK, said:
It’s fantastic that we’re continuing to see progress in the optimisation of the Wales bowel screening programme. We’ve long campaigned for the screening age to be lowered to 50, so it’s a huge milestone to see this in place.
Nearly 2,400 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in Wales. With a robust screening programme in place, we can make sure that more people are diagnosed at an early stage, when the disease is easier to treat.
We hope to see a continued commitment from the Welsh Government in optimising and ensuring proper funding of screening. We know there are still inequalities across the country when it comes to taking part in screening which must be tackled, and the current FIT sensitivity should continue to be improved in line with UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) recommendations.
We look forward to working with the Welsh Government to deliver on these key objectives and ultimately improve survival of bowel cancer.
