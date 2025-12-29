Boxing Day swimmers buoyed by year of action to clean up waters

2025 was landmark year of action on water, with biggest reforms in a decade.

As thousands of people across England brave icy waters for traditional Boxing Day swims, the government reflects on a year of action in cleaning up the nation’s rivers, lakes and seas.

This follows last month’s results showing that 93% of bathing sites meet standards for swimming - an encouraging improvement on last year.

In 2025, decisive action was taken to reset the water sector, strengthen regulation and drive long-term investment, all aimed at restoring public trust and protecting the waters people enjoy.

The government has:

Passed the landmark Water (Special Measures) Act, introducing the toughest enforcement powers in a decade, including criminal liability for water bosses who cover up illegal sewage spills and the power to ban unfair bonuses, which has seen more than £4 million pounds in bonuses banned across six water companies this year.

Ringfenced water company investment, ensuring customers’ money is spent on fixing pipes, reducing sewage spills and improving water quality, not dividends or bonuses.

Given the Environment Agency teeth, allowing the regulator to recover enforcement costs from polluters, significantly boost inspections, and issue penalties more quickly without having to direct resources to lengthy investigations.

Improved transparency, requiring real-time monitoring at every emergency overflow so the public can see what is happening in their local waters.

Boosted protections for customers, doubling compensation when basic water services fail and making it easier for vulnerable households to access bill support.

These measures are underpinned by over £104 billion in private investment, secured at the end of last year, to upgrade water infrastructure over the next five years – the largest programme since privatisation – creating jobs, supporting new homes and cutting pollution.

This government is also reforming our bathing water regulations to lift prescriptive rules on bathing seasons and de-designation; and to protect public health.

Water Minister Emma Hardy said:

Boxing Day swims are a brilliant reminder of how much people value their rivers, lakes and seas. This year we’ve taken tough, long-overdue action to protect them – increasing bathing water quality, blocking millions in bonuses and unlocking record investment to clean up our waterways. And we’re not stopping there. Next year we will set out long-term reforms to build upon this work and create a water sector fit for the future.

Building on this action, the government will publish a Water White Paper in the new year, setting out comprehensive long-term plans to reform the water sector.

This continues the biggest overhaul of the water industry since privatisation, by strengthening regulation, reducing pollution, and accelerating the delivery of vital infrastructure.

It follows the announcement earlier this year of plans to abolish Ofwat and replace the current fragmented system with a single, powerful water regulator to give investors clarity, water companies clear expectations, and customers a renewed confidence in the system.