Crown Prosecution Service
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Boy, 16, sentenced for targeting vulnerable teenage girls online with self-harm campaign lasting 16 months
A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced after encouraging other internet users to self-harm, as well as downloading indecent images of children.
The defendant, aged 14 at the time of the offences, used an online username to hide his identity while targeting victims which were primarily teenage girls.
He instructed them to carve his username into their bodies and send him images, which he saved.
He pleaded guilty to encouraging self-harm and was later convicted of downloading indecent images following a trial at Southampton Youth Court.
Officers seized an Xbox from his address after he accessed accounts linked to the offences while on bail.
The Crown Prosecution Service built the case using messages recovered from his phone and computer, which showed a clear pattern of encouraging and directing others to self-harm.
Lauren McConnell, of the Crown Prosecution service, said:
“This defendant deliberately hid behind an online identity to manipulate and harm vulnerable people.
“The prosecution proved that he encouraged others into self‑harm over a 16-month period, whilst also downloading indecent images of children, causing serious harm through his online abuse.
“This case underlines that crimes committed online can be just as damaging as those committed offline, and the CPS will not hesitate to prosecute those who misuse the internet to exploit and harm others.”
Notes to Editors
- The defendant, aged 16, cannot be named for legal reasons.
- He pleaded guilty to encouraging self-harm at Southampton Youth Court on 26 January 2026.
- He was convicted of two charges of making indecent images of children following a trial at Southampton Youth Court on 16 March 2026.
- He was sentenced to the following at Southampton Youth Court on 27 April 2026:
- 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order with Prohibited Activity Requirement:
- accessing Discord, Telegram and dark web browsers
- accessing other social media platforms, unless supervised by an adult or for educational purposes
- having access to devices after 10pm
- Forfeiture and destruction of phone and desktop computer.
- 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order with Prohibited Activity Requirement:
- Lauren McConnell is a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Wessex.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/wessex/news/boy-16-sentenced-targeting-vulnerable-teenage-girls-online-self-harm-campaign
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