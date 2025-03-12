UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
Boys in England significantly outperforming girls in maths and science
Recent data shows boys in years 5 and 9 in England have scored significantly higher than girls in maths and science compared with 2019, report UCL researchers who analysed the latest Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).
The findings, which use data from 2023, mirror results for many participating countries, where a gender gap has opened up in favour of boys since the last report, published in 2020 with data from 2019.
For this second research report of the TIMSS 2023 International Report and Results, written by UCL researchers and published by the Department for Education (DfE), the team analysed the data against factors including gender, socioeconomic status, home resources and pupil absenteeism. Over 12,000 schools in 59 countries were assessed in year 5 and over 8,700 schools in 44 countries in year 9 were tested. Global lifelong learning company Pearson carried out testing across 267 schools in England.
Most countries score between 400 and 600 on the TIMSS scale. In maths, boys in England opened up a 26-point difference ahead of girls, scoring 538 versus 512 for girls, a stark difference to 2019 when there was a two-point difference of 516 (boys) to 514. The gap in England is the largest out of any participating country.
Boys also significantly outperformed girls in science in year 9 – with a 14-point lead of 538 to 524 – compared to 2019 where there was a three-point difference with girls ahead 518 (girls) to 515 (boys). Scores for science in year 5 were not significantly different to each other, continuing previous trends.
Principal Investigator Professor Mary Richardson (IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education & Society) said: “Despite efforts within schools, socioeconomic factors are still influencing how many pupils perform in maths and science. Those who have fewer educational resources at home need extra support and awareness in order to access the same opportunities to learn compared as their better-resourced peers.”
When looking at socioeconomic factors, the researchers found that pupils who had been eligible for free school meals (FSM) at any point since 2019 performed worse than non-FSM eligible pupils across the board, for example, scoring on average 490 compared to 540 in science in year 9. This difference was comparable to 2019 scores of 523 for non-FSM pupils and 476 for FSM pupils.
TIMSS uses the number of books at home as a proxy for socioeconomic status. The researchers found a significant gap between pupils who had access to a large number of books at home and those who did not. In year 9 science, pupils in households with fewer than ten books at home scored 461, compared to 601 for those in households with over 200 books at home.
Co-Principal Investigator Dr Jennie Golding (IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education & Society) said: “Over the last 20 years, boys and girls have achieved similar scores in TIMSS in both mathematics and science. It is difficult to say exactly why this gap has opened up, but our findings point to some factors including confidence, a sense of belonging and absenteeism. However, more research is needed to understand the reasons fully and address this problem.”
When looking at attitudinal factors such as confidence in their ability, valuing a subject and liking a subject, confidence was the most strongly associated with performance. Across both year groups in maths and in year 9 science, significantly larger percentages of boys reported being very confident on a list of related statements, with the opposite being true for girls – a significantly larger percentage were not confident. For example, in year 9 maths, 21% of boys and 9% of girls reported they were very confident, whereas 38% of boys reported they were not confident compared with 60% of girls.
Dr Grace Grima, the National Research Co-Ordinator for TIMSS 2023 in England, and Director of International Assessments at Pearson said: “Pearson was proud to once again be selected by the Department for Education to deliver the online assessments and questionnaires for this study in schools in England. In this cycle, the international reporting is fully-web-based, allowing users to interact with the data and carry out further exploration of results, beyond what is presented in the national reports.”
The TIMSS study, run by the Evaluation of International Achievement (IEA) takes place every four years. England has participated in every cycle since its inception in 1995.
Links
- Trends in International Mathematics and Science 2023, volumes 1 and 2
- UCL News story of the first TIMSS 2023 report
- TIMSS 2023 International Report and Results
- Professor Mary Richardson's academic profile
- Dr Jennie Golding's academic profile
- IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education & Society
- Pearson
Media contact
Kate Corry
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2025/mar/boys-england-significantly-outperforming-girls-maths-and-science
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
UK employers less likely to recruit disadvantaged ethnic minority graduates11/03/2025 12:25:00
Ethnic minority graduates from a low socio-economic background are 45% less likely to be offered entry-level professional roles compared to more advantaged White applicants, finds a new report led by UCL researchers.
Lack of discussion drives traditional gender roles in parenthood17/02/2025 09:20:00
Conversations about parental duties continue to be led by mothers, even if both parents earn the same amount of money, finds a new study by a UCL researcher.
UCL-supported startup wins Government funding to scale-up AI solutions in education27/01/2025 12:25:00
Graffinity, an innovative EdTech start-up supported by the UCL Centre for Digital Innovation Acceleration Programme, has won a share of £1 million as part of the Department for Education’s AI Tools for Education Competition.
Calorie labelling leads to modest reductions in food selection and consumption21/01/2025 12:25:00
Calorie labelling of food on menus and products leads people to choose slightly fewer calories finds a new Cochrane review co-led by UCL researchers.
IOE alumna’s research on task-based approaches to language learning published in top journal10/12/2024 14:10:00
Research from Jiying Xu found that task-based approaches to second language learning can boost pronunciation and speech, though its effectiveness depends on learners’ auditory processing abilities.
Private schools lose GCSE results edge after socioeconomic adjusting22/11/2024 09:15:00
Private school pupils in England no longer perform better at GCSE level than state school pupils in the core subjects of English, Maths and Science when the results are adjusted for socioeconomic background, finds a study by UCL researchers.
Teenage truancy rates rise in English-speaking countries20/11/2024 10:25:00
Truancy rates have risen faster in developed English-speaking countries since the Covid-19 pandemic than in non-English-speaking countries, according to a new working paper by UCL researchers.
UCL academics join forces with policymakers to roadmap public services for the 21st century18/11/2024 12:25:00
Experts from policy, politics, and research examined the challenges facing Britain’s core public services from criminal justice to the NHS, at the Institute for Government Public Services Conference, supported by UCL.