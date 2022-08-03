BP profits are “an insult to families struggling to get by”, says TUC

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady comments on yesterday’s report of quarterly profits of $8.45bn (£6.9bn) by energy firm BP

“Every family should get a fair price for the energy they need. But with energy bills rising much faster than wages, these profits are an insult to families struggling to get by.

“For a fair approach to the cost of living crisis, price hikes and profits should be held back. Ministers must do more to get wages rising across the economy. And we should bring energy retail firms into public ownership so we can reduce bills for basic energy needs.”

