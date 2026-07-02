Homeless Link
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B&Q Foundation Grants now open for applications
The B&Q Foundation supports UK charities working to improve the lives of people in need by funding projects that make homes safe, welcoming, and comfortable. Grants available for essential home improvements and home starter kits - helping individuals and families facing homelessness, domestic abuse, disabilities, illness, or financial hardship to feel more settled and supported in their living spaces.
Applications are accepted in rounds. There are two remaining application rounds in 2026 which are 20/07/26-14/08/26 and 19/10/26-13/11/26
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/home-improvement-or-home-starter-kit-grants/
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