National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Bradford brothers to pay NCA £4.3 million
Two brothers from the Bradford area have agreed to pay the National Crime Agency approximately £4.3 million following a civil recovery investigation into their multi-million pound property portfolio.
The Agency alleges that it was funded by the proceeds of their unlawful conduct including money laundering and fraud.
Parvez Akhtar (55), known locally as 'Boney', and his brother Zaheer Akhtar Nazir (50) have been property developers in the area for over 30 years.
In its case at the high court the NCA alleged the brothers used their property portfolio to launder hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of criminal monies on behalf of other prolific criminals.
The Agency further alleged that Akhtar has been involved in a range of serious criminality since the 1990s including international VAT fraud, money laundering and fraud. The evidence uncovered by the investigation showed he had links to a number of serious organised criminals both in the UK and overseas.
Akhtar is well known in the Bradford area and has previously appeared in YouTube videos showing off his high value cars and sporting memorabilia.
Andy Lewis, Head of Civil Recovery at the NCA said: “Taking the proceeds of crime off individuals such as these brothers is particularly significant for the Bradford community. Through this work we have sent a clear message that no one is above the law, while simultaneously taking away the ability of the pair to benefit from what we assessed as the proceeds of crime.
"This action demonstrates to the criminal fraternity that we will use every available tool to disrupt and help prevent money laundering by criminals and their associates.”
The settlement will include a three storey town house in Paddington, West London worth approximately £1.75 million and 2 properties in Yorkshire worth approximately £300,000.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/bradford-brothers-to-pay-nca-4-3-million
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Five arrested in National Crime Agency modern slavery investigation24/06/2022 16:15:00
Five suspects have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into modern slavery, cannabis cultivation and money laundering.
Car wash slavery ringleaders jailed for 25 years24/06/2022 10:10:00
A couple who kept vulnerable people as slaves and made them work for free at a car wash business in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years following a National Crime Agency investigation
People smuggler jailed over cross-Channel migrant lorry conspiracy22/06/2022 09:10:00
An Irish national has been handed a four year jail sentence after admitting his part in an international people smuggling conspiracy.
Most Wanted target arrested in Bulgaria16/06/2022 13:33:00
An alleged drugs supplier and one of the UK’s most wanted men has been arrested in Bulgaria.
Operation Venetic: Gangland enforcer sentenced to life imprisonment after acid attack and plots to blind victims15/06/2022 15:25:00
A gangland enforcer who launched a horrifying acid attack on a victim and plotted to blind other victims has been sentenced to life behind bars.
Operation Venetic: Jail for men who ran multi-million pound amphetamine lab13/06/2022 16:15:00
Two members of an organised crime group that ran one of the largest amphetamine factories ever found in the UK have been jailed.
Four arrested in NCA ‘street valium’ drug production investigation10/06/2022 13:43:00
A man suspected of supplying equipment used to produce illegal drugs linked to a spike in drug-related deaths in Scotland has been arrested, alongside three others, as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Fourth dock worker charged with drug importation10/06/2022 09:10:00
A 44-year-old man has become the fourth Portsmouth dock worker to be charged with drug importation offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.