Branching out: Ten new sites join National Forest for Wales
People across Wales will benefit from increased access to nature as ten new woodland sites join the National Forest for Wales network.
Communities and wildlife are set to benefit as 389 hectares of woodland are added to the growing forest network.
The sites include Wales' first agroforestry National Forest location and woodlands delivering green prescription programmes through local health boards.
The ten sites are as follows:
- Llys y Fran, Pembrokeshire
- Coed Parc y Moch, Gwynedd
- Penpont, Powys
- Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire
- Halkyn Castle Wood, Flintshire
- Lower Lliedi Reservoir, Carmarthenshire
- Coed Uno, Pembrokeshire
- Pontyclun Woodlands (Ivor Woods, Riverside Walk and land at Hollies), Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Denmark Farm, Ceredigion
- Sirhowy Hill Woodlands, Gwent
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
It's wonderful to see the continued expansion of the National Forest for Wales and to be able to welcome this next group of woodlands to the network. We have a great ambition to have more of these throughout Wales, where they can be enjoyed by everyone.
This is a very strong round with all the sites meeting all six of the National Forest outcomes, and shining a real light on the diversity of National Forest sites and the breadth of impacts and activities they undertake.
I'd encourage other sites to join the National Forest so we can continue to expand the network of good quality, well designed and managed resilient woodland – as well as opening up more outdoor spaces, which are good for our wellbeing, and creating new green job opportunities.
Among the new additions is Coed Uno, the first agroforestry site to join the network. The woodland hosts workshops through the Hwb Dysgu'r Tir project, offering visitors opportunities to learn about integrating trees with agricultural production.
Several sites offer exceptional community programmes, including green skills training that benefited over 200 young people last year and health initiatives in partnership with local health boards.
Halkyn Castle Wood serves as an educational and wellbeing centre for vulnerable people through socially prescribed courses. Working with local authorities and community organisations, it provides safe spaces that help reconnect people with themselves, others and nature.
Management of the woodland and streams in line with the UK Forestry Standard has provided better access for people along rights of way and enhanced the woodland quality and biodiversity value.
Vanessa Warrington, Halkyn Castle Wood, said:
We’re excited to become part of the National Forest for Wales. As a landowner this has been an opportunity for me to realise the vision for our woodland and we are well on our way to becoming a sustainable, healthy, vibrant woodland with a rich biodiversity, through mindful management, education, wellbeing programmes and training. Reconnecting people with forests not only helps their holistic wellbeing but also fosters a sense of connection, ownership and citizenship which will be crucial in the years to come.
The new locations also create crucial biodiversity corridors, with one site connecting to three existing National Forest woodlands, enhancing wildlife movement across the landscape.
The expansion marks the seventh round of site additions since the National Forest was launched in 2020.
These additions bring the total National Forest for Wales network to 70 woodland sites beyond the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, covering more than 4,056 hectares across the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/branching-out-ten-new-sites-join-national-forest-wales
