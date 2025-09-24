Brand new express 'Bakerloop' service launching this weekend with free travel in the first week

The new electric Bakerloop express bus route will be known as BL1

Connecting stations, areas and bus services between Waterloo and Lewisham, BL1 mirrors the proposed Bakerloo line extension route

Free travel on all BL1 services for the first week so Londoners can see how the route can transform their journeys in southeast London

New service launches following overwhelmingly positive feedback from recent consultation

More express bus routes are in the pipeline with even more Superloop routes proposed for 2026

Transport for London (TfL) and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, revealed the new look BL1 express bus today ahead of it going into service this Saturday, 27 September. The new express electric bus service will provide quicker journey times, mirroring the proposed Bakerloo Tube line extension route, running between Waterloo (offering interchange with SL6), Elephant & Castle and Lewisham via Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, New Cross Gate, Lewisham station and Lewisham town centre. Working alongside local councils and partners, the bus route showcases the potential of the Bakerloo line extension to better connect historically underserved parts of the city.

To celebrate the launch of the route, for the first week, pay as you go customers will be able to take advantage of free travel on the BL1, to find out how the route could transform their journeys around southeast London. Customers will still be required to touch in as they board the bus as usual but won't be charged. The BL1 vehicles will be fully electric and offer enhanced customer features including USB chargers at seats and dedicated priority seating moquettes. The route will run every 12 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytimes and every 15 minutes during Sundays, evenings and early mornings, increasing capacity along the whole route.

Feedback from the Bakerloop consultation showed there was strong support for the proposed route with 82 per cent of respondents saying the new express bus service would be more convenient and 79 per cent of Londoners stating it would result in faster bus journey times.

TfL, alongside the London boroughs of Lewisham and Southwark, continue to develop plans for the Bakerloo line extension, including tunnel design, station designs and plans for a possible extension beyond Lewisham. The extension from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham would not only upgrade the existing line and connect a historically under-served part of London to the Tube network but would also unlock thousands of new homes and support new jobs and economic growth. Discussions with the Government and stakeholders are ongoing about how this important infrastructure could be delivered in the future.

Southwark Council contributed significant Section 106 funding of over £5 million to delivery of the BL1, the investment sourced from developer contributions in the Old Kent Road area.

The new route builds on the success of the game-changing Superloop. With the inclusion of BL1, the Superloop bus network will increase to 203 kilometres, transforming travel in and around outer London and adding almost eight million kilometres per year to the capital's network. Plans are now in place to expand the network even further, ensuring buses continue to play a critical role in a green, healthy, and inclusive future for London, where more trips are made by public transport, walking and cycling, and fewer by private car.

The expansion will continue to focus on busy corridors without direct rail links where Superloop can provide a step change in connectivity and journey times between key destinations. The SL11 between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich, was recently given the go ahead after positive consultation feedback, along with the SL12, between Gants Hill and Ferry Lane in Rainham via Romford. These routes are due to launch in 2026. In addition a consultation on the proposed SL13, between Ealing Broadway and Hendon, launched on 10 September and will run until 22 October; consultation for the proposed SL14, between Stratford and Chingford Hatch, is due to launch imminently and plans for the proposed SL15 between Clapham Junction and Eltham, will be revealed later this year.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I'm proud to unveil the Bakerloop - a brand-new, express electric bus service linking communities from Waterloo to Lewisham.

"A Bakerloo line extension will take years to build, and I don't want to wait any longer to improve transport connections for Londoners. That's why I've introduced the Bakerloop now - a faster, greener service, building on the success of the Superloop, that delivers the links people need immediately, while showcasing just how transformative the Bakerloo line extension could be for our city and economy.

"To celebrate its launch - and after overwhelming support in our consultation - the Bakerloop will be free to use for its first week. This is a chance for Londoners to experience first-hand how this service can cut journey times, reduce pollution and transform everyday travel across our capital."

Lorna Murphy, TfL's Director of Buses, said: "We're excited to be welcoming customers onto the brand-new express BL1 bus connecting Waterloo and Lewisham with faster and more direct journeys. To celebrate its launch, all bus rides on the BL1 will be completely free for customers in the first week, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer. As always, we'll be keeping a close eye on the network to make sure services continue to meet customer demands."

Cllr Helen Dennis, Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development at Southwark Council, said: "The new Bakerloop bus service is an exciting interim step, now providing much-needed additional transport capacity for South London and the increasing numbers of people living along the Old Kent Road. The consultation with the local community showed that this new bus route will make life easier for those commuting now in the area but it will also highlight the urgent need to move on with the Bakerloo Line Upgrade and Extension.

"I'm proud of the role we've played in helping to deliver this new service through developer contributions but our attention will not divert from the ultimate goal of seeing the Bakerloo Line Upgrade and Extension project become a reality - with the backing of 76 per cent of residents and 89 per cent of businesses, we know this will be the key to unlocking new jobs, new homes and a £1.5bn per year economic boost for the national economy."

Brenda Dacres, Mayor of Lewisham, said: "The launch of the new Bakerloop express bus is a welcome and exciting development for south east London, and we're pleased to see the Mayor investing in our local transport network. By following part of the proposed extension route, it brings to life the vision of the Bakerloo Line Extension - offering the promise of faster, greener and more direct journeys for everyone.

"Though this new service is a positive step, many communities south of Lewisham will still remain underserved, and bus travel simply doesn't match the speed or efficiency of trains. That's why the Bakerloo Line Extension remains crucial - not only for delivering the transformative connectivity our borough needs, but also for unlocking the new homes, jobs and wider economic benefits."

Dr. Polyvios Polyviou, Programme Director for Transport at BusinessLDN, said: "The launch of the 'Bakerloop' service marks an important addition to the capital's vital bus network, extending its reach to currently underserved Londoners. While this new electric express bus service is a very welcome step forward in the short-term, the long-term priority remains extending the Bakerloo line, and it's encouraging to hear TfL reconfirm its commitment to the project. With the public finances stretched, the private sector stands ready to work with TfL to make the extension a reality, drawing on lessons from Crossrail and the Northern Line extension to Battersea."

