Scotland Office
Brand Scotland Centre Stage at Taste of Scotland in Dover House
The Scottish Secretary showcases the best of Scotland’s food and drink ahead of Burns Night
Some of Scotland’s finest products were showcased in London yesterday [21 January] when the Scottish Secretary hosted a ‘Taste of Scotland’ event at his Whitehall office.
The event, coming just ahead of Burns Night, is part of Ian Murray’s ‘Brand Scotland’ initiative, part of which is selling the very best of Scotland to the world.
This is a key element of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, which will drive economic growth and improve living standards right across the United Kingdom.
Around 30 Scottish producers had their products on display to an invited audience, consisting of senior members of London’s foreign diplomatic community, trade contacts and Parliamentarians.
The event also saw the Diageo whisky showcase displayed in Dover House. It was designed and made by time-served master craftsmen and apprentices from copper and oak, two crucial materials in the manufacture of Scotch whisky. It displays some of Scotland’s finest Scotch.
Mr Murray said:
Brand Scotland is about selling the very best of Scotland to the world, and encouraging inward investment in Scotland. It’s about encouraging growth and creating opportunity and jobs at home.
My Taste of Scotland event will bring together some of Scotland’s finest food and drink producers, and put them in front of an influential international audience. It is a great opportunity for Scottish companies, and I hope it will lead to a big boost in their international recognition and overseas exports.
I’m also very pleased that the whisky showcase will be displayed in Dover House. I am grateful to Diageo for the loan of this beautiful piece of work. It highlights whisky’s unique heritage, and the role the whisky industry plays in keeping these traditional skills alive.
Some 30 different products were showcased at the event, ranging from traditional products like Harris Tweed, Stornoway black pudding and seafood, to new and innovative spirits brands and luxury toiletries.
Scotland’s international exports are worth more than £31 billion a year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/brand-scotland-centre-stage-at-taste-of-scotland-in-dover-house
