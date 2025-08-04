Young Scottish musicians will help to sell Scotland to Germany on Ian Murray trade trip.

Young Scottish musicians will be centre stage in Germany this week as part of Scottish Secretary Ian Murray’s Brand Scotland campaign.

The event is part of the Secretary of State’s Brand Scotland campaign, which is selling the best of Scotland to the world, and encouraging inward investment to Scotland - creating jobs and putting money in people’s pockets. Part of our Plan for Change, our Brand Scotland work overseas will bring real returns for people back home.

Members of the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland (NYOS) and their guest soloist, Ryan Corbett, will perform at a business and government breakfast event at the British Ambassador’s residence in Berlin. Hosted by the Scottish Secretary and the UK’s Ambassador to Germany, Andrew Mitchell CMG, the event will put the best of Scotland in front of key business investors, including those from the energy, space, technology, life sciences and food and drink sectors.

While on his two-day trade mission to Berlin the Scottish Secretary will also meet Michael Meister, Minister of State for Federal-State Relations in the German Federal Government. In addition, Mr Murray will visit the Bundersat, the upper house of the German Parliament and meet with representatives from the Lander, the 16 federated states of the German Republic at the British Embassy.

This visit is part of a series of international engagements designed to showcase the very best of Scotland to global audiences and encourage international businesses to invest in Scotland’s economy. Mr Murray’s visit to Germany comes shortly after the UK and Germany signed a new treaty, which is part of the UK Government’s ongoing work to reset our relationship with our European neighbours. Mr Murray is taking advantage of that reset to drive forward his Brand Scotland campaign. Later in the year he will travel to India and Sweden.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:

“Scotland’s cultural excellence is one of our greatest assets in attracting international investment and driving economic growth. The National Youth Orchestra of Scotland represents some of our most extraordinary musical talent. I’m delighted that they are able to join me in Berlin, and this performance will demonstrate Scottish culture at its finest. “My Brand Scotland campaign is about selling all that is fantastic about Scotland to the world, to encourage both exports and inward investment in Scotland, and I’m very pleased that we have been able to fund this event in Berlin. Brand Scotland is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, bringing real rewards for people in Scotland.”

The breakfast event is being put on thanks to a £2,700 grant from the Scotland Office Brand Scotland fund. This is the first of a number of world-wide events which will be funded by Brand Scotland through the UK Government’s FCDO network.

Scotland’s national youth orchestra is performing at the prestigious Young Euro Classic festival under the baton of acclaimed conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire, presenting the European premiere of a new accordion concerto by Scottish composer Jay Capperauld.

On the morning of their performance, members of the NYOS orchestra will join politicians, politicians, diplomats and business investors at the Scottish “Symphony and Sausages” breakfast. Guests will be served a full Scottish breakfast, including smoked salmon, haggis and black pudding, with the embassy chef learning to make potato scones specially for the occasion. Breakfast will be accompanied by Irn Bru and Walkers Shortbread.

The Berlin visit comes just ahead of a major speech on culture which Mr Murray will deliver in Edinburgh. In it, he will outline how Scottish culture drives social connections while contributing significantly to economic growth. He will highlight the UK Government’s direct investment in Scottish culture, including the recent £1.5 million contribution to the refurbishment of the much-loved Edinburgh Filmhouse.